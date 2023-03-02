Alfa Romeo has completely revised the cooling system of the C43: last year the Hinwil team had horizontal radiators to meet the needs of the double bottom bellies that the technical director, Jan Monchaux, decided to abandon this year by adopting the solution of the sloping sides which made it possible to place the radiating masses inclined forward, according to a more traditional and efficient scheme

The image of George Piola taken in the Sakhir pits shows that the Swiss team has decided to pack a sandwich of radiators one on top of the other, leaving only one element in the rear which is visible above the supercharger system of the Ferrari 066/7 Ferrari engine and which is cooled by the second intake, the upper one of the split airbox, which brings fresh air thanks to the long carbon periscope hidden under the engine cover.

The photo is significant because it shows how complex the power unit packaging is with the C43 chassis: there isn’t a point of the rear that isn’t “filled” with accessories, pipes and ducts.

The exhausts adhere to the anti-heat protections that dress the Cavallino engine, while the gearbox since last year has been built by Sauber having chosen the push rod layout at the rear, the exact opposite of the Ferrari which has remained faithful to the pull rod.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Alfa Romeo F1 Team Managing Director and Team Representative Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Alessandro Alunni Bravi is confident that the team can improve this year on the sixth place in the Constructors’ championship achieved last year: the car entrusted to Valtteri Botta and Guanyu Zhou seems to have started well, so certain optimisms are justified after the results of the tests from last week.