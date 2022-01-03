Alfa Romeo and Haas close the ranks of the 2021 class, each down one position compared to the previous season. The two teams have in common the supply of Ferrari engines, with the gap still present between the Maranello power units and the Honda and Mercedes units which is undoubtedly one of the causes that relegate the two teams to the bottom of the grid. However, it would be simplistic to associate entirely with it the reasons for the delay accumulated by the two teams which, despite their proximity in the standings, travel different paths throughout the year.

Alfa Romeo is among the teams that make the biggest leap forward with the work done on the car during the winter. The Swiss team invests the tokens at its disposal to streamline the front impact structure with the aim of converting to the narrow nose philosophy, a solution that has now become dominant on the grid. However, the new nose retains the characteristic openings in the terminal part, also keeping the support pillars of the wing spaced from each other. The new aerodynamic philosophy allows a more progressive and effective directing of the flows coming from the front end through the flow deviators and the other elements in succession that accompany the flow up to the leading edge of the bottom. Coming to change the entire structure of the aerodynamic field around the car, the front wing is completely renewed, in order to set the path of the flows that hit the car body differently. The main profile of the wing of the C41 is more discontinuous and presents a curl at the ends of the central neutral section, while the upper elements maintain the accentuated slope towards the outside, useful for seeking theoutwash to divert part of the flows externally to the front wheels to counteract harmful turbulence.







The Ferrari 2021 power unit represents a tangible improvement over the 2020 specification and contributes to the great progression between the end of the previous championship and the start of the new season. At the end of the 2020 world championship, Alfa Romeo is detached from the center-group in the performance hierarchies, but in the first rounds of the 2021 championship the C41 shows itself not far off and able to fight with Aston Martin and Alpine. The effectiveness of the modifications implemented on the single-seater during the winter represent an encouraging sign in view of the advent of the new technical cycle in 2022, which, however, contrasts with the slower progression compared to direct rivals during the season. The gap from the center-group teams widens and at the same time the team sees the Williams climb back, which on several occasions prove to be even more competitive than the Swiss single-seaters despite starting from a more backward technical package at the beginning of the championship. The controversial Spa stage affects Williams ‘final placement ahead of Alfa Romeo in the constructors’ championship at the end of the year, but even if the points awarded in the Belgian event are neglected, the two teams would be paired in the standings.

In the second half of the season, the two Alfa Romeos manage to gain access to Q3 in some events, but these are sporadic occasions. To weigh on the slow progression during the championship is the reduced number of aerodynamic updates, an aspect shared by numerous other teams whose attention is focused on 2022. However, even more influential is the lower growth in understanding the car. and definition of the set-up, a factor that alone allows several other teams, from Mercedes to Williams, to progress more rapidly even without major aerodynamic innovations. Furthermore, on more than one occasion, the strategic choices in the race compromise potential points finishes, further limiting the use of the available package.

Haas: the opportunity to be last

The only American team in the Circus shows up at the starting line of the 2021 championship aware of going towards a season experienced at the bottom of the grid. Taking note of the difficult technical-economic situation in which the team finds itself at the end of 2020 and with the approach of the new technical cycle, Haas renounces any development on the single-seater, a choice that makes it difficult to express an opinion on the team’s championship. The chassis and mechanics of the VF21 remain unchanged from the 2020 VF20, since the team opts not to invest the available tokens for development, unique on the grid together with Mercedes. The external aerodynamic appearance is instead refined in some specific areas, such as the nose to which a small cape is affixed or the appendages surrounding the air intakes of the side radiators.

Haas’ 2021 championship parallels Ferrari’s 2020 season. The difficulty of a year spent in the rear without great ambitions can turn into an opportunity to improve one’s understanding of the car and to enter into the merits of the causes that led to the current technical situation. For the American team, these include the well-known lack of correlation between the virtual environment of the CFD, the wind tunnel and the track feedback, which in mid-2019 had forced the team to return to the aerodynamic guise of the beginning of the championship. Playing 2021 without developing aerodynamic updates deprives the team of the possibility of constantly verifying the representativeness of the aerodynamic tools used to design the 2022 car. In this way, however, possible distractions are also removed, leaving the team free to concentrate solely on the study of the car and set-up, a field in which both the drivers and the other members of the team declare there is tangible progress.

As with Ferrari, an “apprenticeship” championship is useful in consolidating the technical basis on which to set up the new regulatory cycle. In 2022 Haas will also be able to count on the strengthening of the partnership with the Red team, including the opening in Maranello of the new structure dedicated to customer teams. Both Haas and Alfa Romeo will also be powered by an updated power unit, the new hybrid part of which Ferrari tested on the SF21 track in the second half of the season confirmed a significant improvement.

All in all, the postponement of the new regulations to 2022 has provided several teams with an extra year in which to correct long-standing issues, strengthen partnerships and better prepare for the new technical cycle. For this reason, there are several teams that boast better conditions than in the past in view of the next season, in which it will be necessary to settle at high levels in order not to be left behind. It has been said that the hope with the new regulations is that they can expand the roster of teams capable of aspiring to victory, but an equally important hope is that we can also witness a rotation of those who will close the grid at each race, rather than to have only one team last by posting, as it would mean enjoying a more compact group with a high number of cars in direct competition.