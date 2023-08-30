Alfa Romeo’s Dutch Grand Prix was a continuous succession of emotions, between the possibility of aiming for points and the difficulties associated with episodes that definitively extinguished every slightest hope.

In fact, already during the formation lap, Valtteri Bottas had suggested that the team switch to the intermediate tyre, going ahead of his rivals. However, the Hinwil-based team thought it was too early to switch to the green band compounds and by the time he realized this was the correct strategy, it was too late to recall both drivers. For this reason, the choice fell on Guanyu Zhou who actually gained several seconds from the pit stop on the first lap.

At that point Alfa Romeo decided to diversify its strategies, thinking that the downpour of rain would only last a few minutes, which could have given Bottas the opportunity in turn to save himself a stop, thus moving up the standings. A choice which, however, did not give the desired results, because the track remained wet for longer than expected.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Erik Junius

“Valtteri actually wanted to stop during the formation lap, but from our information it was too early. We were expecting light rain, but more rain came during the first lap. When we saw that it was too much rain for the slicks and that we couldn’t stay out, we said let’s go back, but when we realized that, we missed the window with Valtteri” explained Xavi Pujolar during the interviews.

“That’s why we only stopped Zhou. However, we saw that other teams had also diversified their strategy, so we said to ourselves that, if he could hold out on the slicks, we could take advantage of it. However, after a few laps he had lost so much time that there was no point in coming back, but just staying out and seeing what would happen, perhaps with accidents and red flags”.

However, the rain then returned to threaten and the Chinese driver ended up against the barriers, thus losing any chance of fighting for a points finish. A result that would have been fundamental for Alfa Romeo in the fight for seventh place in the constructors’ championship, a position currently occupied by Williams with 15 points, six more than the Swiss team. With less than ten rounds left in the world championship, the hope is to continue updating the car to take advantage of some favorable opportunities that could turn the situation around.

Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Erik Junius

Some news should already arrive at Monza, not only in terms of adapting the package to the low-load requirements of the Italian track, but also on the mechanical side. While it is true that it can count on a Power Unit that doesn’t have much to envy from its rivals, on paper the C43 has often suffered on tracks where it counts to have little drag: “As regards Monza, there are changes more on the mechanical manage the tires better, particularly in variable conditions. From Singapore onwards we will have other news. From race to race, things change quickly, we saw in Budapest where we were, where Williams was, it was here in Holland. Depending on conditions, track layout and the like, the values ​​in the field can change,” added Pujolar.

“Williams certainly had good pace this weekend. If there had been similar conditions to Friday I think we could have been closer but in the conditions we had on Saturday and Sunday Williams had better pace.”

“I don’t know how we’re doing with updates, but we have some news arriving at Monza and in the following races. For our part, we’ll keep pushing and we’ll close the gap from the news. We want to make up the points, even if it’s starting to get more complicated. But there are still many races, we are not giving up, it is still possible to finish seventh [nel mondiale costruttori]”.