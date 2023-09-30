Over the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, Alfa Romeo introduced a substantial package of updates, including a new floor that was expected to show significant improvements in high-speed cornering.

However, neither at Marina Bay nor in Japan did the team manage to gain a useful point for the fight in the constructors’ championship, where it currently finds itself in ninth place, two points behind Haas. In fact, in Singapore the Alfa Romeo engineers had to deal with a setup prepared on the simulator which proved to be ineffective once they got out on the track, given that the technicians realized that, by continuing with that setup, the pad under the fund would have been found illegal during checks for excessive consumption.

Given that the technical innovations were supposed to guarantee better performance in medium and high speed corners, one of the C43’s weak points, there was great anticipation within the Swiss team to understand whether the package could actually help make a difference at Suzuka. However, after a convincing Friday, everything went wrong on Saturday, especially in qualifying. Also due to the traffic encountered by the two drivers in some rather delicate areas of the track, both drivers were eliminated at the end of Q1.

The contact at the start of the race which damaged the cars of Bottas and Zhou Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Beyond the final result, at Alfa Romeo there is a bit of disappointment and regret, because we expected to have the potential to at least get into Q2, without also excluding the possibility of aiming for the last heat: ” We introduced the package in Singapore, and in Singapore, with the track layout, we had some difficulty putting everything together, we struggled a little bit more with grip. In fact, since qualifying didn’t go very well, we decided to change the configuration of Zhou’s car. And during the race we could see that Zhou was actually in the right direction. So, what we learned there we tried to apply here too, even if the track is very different, with different characteristics,” said Xavi Pujolar.

“And right away we saw that the performance was better here. There was potential, we also tested different aero configurations between the various cars. And then we concentrated on FP3. Both drivers were satisfied with the car in FP3. We thought we had potential, at least for Q2, even if everything went well maybe for Q3, but everything is very, very compact [a livello di distacchi]”.

Starting from behind, the race became further complicated during the first lap, when Valtteri Bottas came into contact with Alex Albon and Esteban Ocon, thus damaging his car. Furthermore, debris from the accident also hit Zhou’s car, and he then had to stop in the pits to replace the front wing, losing the opportunity to gain some positions by taking advantage of what had happened in front of him. As if that wasn’t enough, on the restart after the Safety Car the Finn was hit by Logan Sargeant when braking at the hairpin, sustaining such extensive damage that it subsequently led to his retirement.

Aerodynamic paint on the Alfa Romeo C43 to test the new surface Photo by: Uncredited

From here to Abu Dhabi there are still many events left and the challenge is open to be able to bring home some points which could be worth several million in terms of prizes at the end of the season. As we had already seen in Singapore during the aerodynamic measurements, the package has actually guaranteed improvements, but a problem obviously remains: the others are also pushing, bringing various new features.

AlphaTauri recently brought big updates to change the face of this car and cure instability when entering corners, while Haas should introduce some big news in Austin: “[Il nuovo pacchetto] It’s faster, but we see that all the other competitors are also faster. We can see that AlphaTauri is now strong. Albon is fine, Haas can do a good lap, at least in qualifying. And the Alpine mountains are there. We’re all there and we just need to make sure we’re at the front of the pack,” Pujolar explained.

Alfa Romeo has however promised that the one brought to Singapore will not be the last update package for the C43, given that further news should arrive before the end of the season, probably in Las Vegas, a truly atypical track: “There is still a lot to Do. We can’t stop there because we can see that AlphaTauri is now very strong. So we will bring further updates in the next races, probably also in Las Vegas. We have to keep pushing, otherwise seventh place in the constructors’ championship won’t be possible.”