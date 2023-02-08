A thriller was born around the Alfa Romeo C43 presented yesterday in Zurich: what suspension layout does the new single-seater from Hinwil have? If you go to read the published technical sheet, the doubt is immediately resolved: push rod like last year, but if you look carefully at the photos you can see shots with shots showing a rear equipped with a pull rod diagram. How was this possible?

Some technical observers believed that the right solution was the one visible on the C43 which was unveiled yesterday by Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou and not in the renderings of the car curated by Jan Monchaux, while the car that was available for the launch was nothing but a show car.

Alfa Romeo presentation: the C43 on display was the Memento Exclusive show car Photo by: Alfa Romeo

This C43 was not built in Hinwil but by Memento Exclusives, the UK-based sports memorabilia specialist, which has been selected by Sauber to build its 2023 show cars. under the bodywork of the mechanics of the real single-seater that will go on the track, for which the attachments of the rear suspension have been simplified with a different layout from that of the original car.

Alfa Romeo C43: push rod rear suspension seen from above: note the rocker arm Photo by: Alfa Romeo Alfa Romeo C43 Show car: pull rod suspension Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Why was the show car at the presentation? The answer is simple: after the launch the car was auctioned on www.F1Authentics.com which will close on 21st February. The C43 has so far reached a value of £81,000, but is expected to reach over £400,000 before closing.

Last year, Alfa Romeo Racing had entrusted Memento Exclusive with the creation of a C42 show car, the first in the history of the Hinwil team and the success of the initiative prompted the team to continue with the C43.

Barry Gough, CEO and founder of Memento Exclusives, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Alfa Romeo, kicking off the year with the launch of the C43 Show Car. This ingenious piece of engineering was built in-house. Following the official launch the car is available on our F1 Authentics platform, in an exciting auction that will allow collectors to own this phenomenal piece of history.”

It should also be added that the C43 has evolved last year’s push rod suspension, having renounced by choice to supply the Ferrari transmission and kinematics. The team from Hinwil has heavily revised the aerodynamics of the car, while remaining faithful to the 2022 mechanics: the gearbox, in fact, has not been redesigned, but has only been adapted to the needs of the new regulation.