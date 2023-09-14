Alfa Romeo has confirmed that it will start next season with the current driver line-up. If in the case of Valtteri Bottas everything has already been planned for some time (having a contract expiring at the end of 2024) as far as Zhou Guanyu is concerned it is the official announcement that confirms his presence in the Hinwil team for the third consecutive season.

A renewal that is not to be taken for granted, that of the Chinese driver, who found himself in August having to face competition from at least two other candidates, Felipe Drugovich and Mick Schumacher. In the end, stability prevailed, thanks also to a less rigid position from Zhou’s management, which will continue to guarantee the team financial support.

“Signing with the team again was a great feeling – explained Guanyu – I am proud to be part of Alfa Romeo and grateful for their trust: I have worked hard since the first day spent with the team and there is an incredible level of motivation to continue doing it every day.”

“My relationship with Valtteri is really good and we are working closely together with the team pushing each other. I am also very excited about the opportunity I will have to be able to race the Chinese Grand Prix (a race that will be part of the 2024 calendar) it will be a great moment and I’m proud to be able to share it with everyone who supported me.”

“The decision to continue our journey with the current driver line-up testifies to the investment made in our project – commented team principal Alessandro Alunni Bravi – Valtteri and Zhou work really well together, they are close-knit and can push each other. Zhou has confirmed impressive progress over the past two years and we expect him to continue on this path into 2024.”

Alfa Romeo F1 has also announced the extension of its relationship with the F2 championship leader, who will be reserve driver. “I am really happy and grateful to continue my journey with Alfa Romeo and with the Sauber Academy – commented the French driver – The support I received and the dedication of all the team members was exceptional, I am proud to be able to contribute to the growth of the entire operation. I have a lot to give to this group of people, but at the moment a great way to say thank you to this great group of people who have put their trust in me would be to finish the Formula 2 season in the best possible way.”