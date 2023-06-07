Alfa Romeo, although it would be more correct to speak of Sauber, this morning announced an important engagement for the present, but above all for the future in Formula 1, namely the arrival of James Key in Hinwil.

The engineer, who is currently on gardening leave, will start working with the Swiss team from 1 September this year, assuming the role of technical director. He will replace Jan Monchaux in the role.

The arrival of Key is for what is now Alfa Romeo a move linked to the future. The goal is 2026, when the team will no longer be named with the glorious Italian brand, but with that of Audi. The German company will gradually enter the Sauber Group, with the specific intention of completely acquiring the Swiss company with gradual investments.

Key is one of the most important moves in view of 2026, when the team will become official. The engineer’s arrival reassembles a couple who, in recent years, have done well in McLaren, the one with Andreas Seidl. The former team principal of the Woking team arrived in Hinwil a few months ago, the cornerstone of the new Audi project for Formula 1.

Now Key’s arrival is the second big step to get to 2026, when Audi will enter Formula 1 and will have the right claim to have a ready and ambitious team.

For Key, however, it is a return to Hinwil, because he was already Sauber’s technical director from 2010 to 2012. In those seasons, he stood out by helping the team get back on top. Famous is the close victory at the 2012 Malaysian Grand Prix, but also the 4 podiums obtained in the three-year period by Sergio Perez and Kamui Kobayashi.

James Key, Technical Director, McLaren, at the team principals press conference Photo by: FIA Pool

In addition to Sauber, Key worked for Jordan, where he became the youngest technical director at just 33 years old. After the transition periods between Midland, Spyker and Force India, Key landed at Sauber, before moving to Toro Rosso in 2013. In 2019 he moved to McLaren, contributing to the slow recovery of the British team. He now returns to Hinwil to prepare Audi’s entry into Formula 1.

“I am delighted to welcome James back home to Hinwil, who is joining us to shape the future of this team,” said Sauber Group chief executive Andreas Seidl. “The business you will find has changed a lot compared to when you were here, but the same grit, the same commitment that contributed to the success of the team in your previous experience are still the same: I am sure that, together with this highly talented team and commitment, we will be able to continue the growth path we have undertaken”.

“James’ appointment is a key step in this journey – he has tremendous experience in the sport, not only as a Technical Director, but also in various other roles within a team’s technical organisation. He will lead the transformation process of the technical side of the team, giving us the tools and direction we need to face the future.I also want to thank Jan for his invaluable input in getting Sauber to where it is now, following our most successful season in a decade, in which we rose in sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship”.

These are instead the first statements by James Key as the new technical director of Alfa Romeo, even if, as mentioned, he will start working in the new role and with the new team from 1 September.

“I am delighted to return to Hinwil to work with old and new Sauber colleagues; I have very fond memories of my time there. I am looking forward to leading the technical side of the team in one of the most critical moments in its long history. as we move into a new and exciting future. A huge amount of work lies ahead of us, but I am sure that every single member of our team working in Hinwil will have the commitment, determination and desire to take us to the top.”

“We know it will take time, effort and perseverance, and that the dividends of this work will only come over the next two seasons and beyond, but we have a journey ahead of us and a roadmap to follow that I am eager to begin. I am grateful to Andreas for the trust he has placed in me and I look forward to repaying his trust and working closely with him on the challenges and ambitions ahead.”