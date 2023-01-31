Following the announcement of Stake as the team’s new title partner, Alfa Romeo has entered into a new collaboration with world-renowned artist BOOGIE to create an art project aimed at celebrating the start of the 2023 season.

BOOGIE, a German-born graffitist, designer and illustrator living in Switzerland, has an artistic career that has taken him to create content in over 40 countries, with some of the biggest brands in the world and with some of the most accomplished artists of his generation.

BOOGIE used its expertise to create a unique work of art, which was presented in the beautiful setting of Waldhaus Flims, with the Swiss Alps as a backdrop.

The project will be also available on JigSpacepartner of the team, who created a bespoke 3D model of the car, with its distinctive livery, which will be available to fans in augmented reality (AR) from the comfort of their homes.

It will also be possible to observe the Art Car in real life, when it will be presented in London for an appearance at the Stake stand at ICE 2023 in London, the Global Gaming Hub taking place at ExCel from 7 to 9 February, in a showcase team partnership and the latest technology. Further appearances are also planned in Zurich, to invite the local community to experience the car, and in the cities where the various Grands Prix will be contested, to be revealed later.

Fans are at the heart of everything the team and Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake does and, through this project, the team wants to bring them even closer together: a group of the team’s most loyal supporters will be invited to the team’s headquarters in Hinwil to see the Art Car and meet BOOGIE; to underline how the Art Car project is a living project, fans will collaborate with the artist to add further details.

Finally, after the season, the BOOGIE Art Car will be auctioned by Memento Exclusives through F1 Authentics, to raise funds for Save the Children, charity partner of the Alfa Romeo F1 Team, in order to make a further contribution to the community.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, CEO of the Sauber Group and representative of the team explained the collaboration as follows: “We are proud to bring this project to life together with an incredible artist like BOOGIE. He is like us, the embodiment of the talent that came to call Switzerland home and has evolved a unique style and way of doing things.”

“As BOOGIE, we are not afraid to challenge the way things are done and the Art Car project is the best example of this. Above all, we don’t want the Art Car to remain locked up in our headquarters: it is a project for our community, for our fans, to get close to the team – first through the JigSpace AR experience, then in person – and hear what drives us. I’m excited to see this project grow and can’t wait for the next few months.” .

BOOGIE, the artist behind the Art Car, explained the various meanings behind the livery: “The opportunity to paint a Formula One car doesn’t come every day – it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, and to do it for a team based in Switzerland has a special meaning for me.With my design I have tried to convey the spirit of this team: the letters that come together to form the art symbolize all the people, partners and organizations that contribute to create this car”.

The single-seater that will take to the track for the 2023 world championship will be presented on 7 February in Zurich.