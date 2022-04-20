Several teams will introduce interesting news already at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari in Imola. Among these there is also Alfa Romeo. The team headed by Frédéric Vasseur will bring a new fund to Emilia-Romagna and, from Imola onwards, will present a novelty at almost every grand prix of the season.

“I am very happy with the results we have achieved in the first three races of the season,” Vasseur told Motorsport.com. “I also know that now there will be developments in Imola and Barcelona, ​​so we will have to get there in the right way.”

“We have some updates in the game bag, like everyone else, but they will have to work and they will have to do it as we planned. We will have a new part for the fund at Imola. This weekend there will be just that, but so far it seems that everything is working”.

Some teams, such as Ferrari and Red Bull, have made it known that they will not bring particular updates to Imola due to the type of format of the weekend. Only two free practice sessions and the Sprint Qualifying which will take the time away from the teams to try out the new features.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Yet Vasseur is convinced that the sooner the team will bring the news, the better it will be: “If we wait, after Imola there is Miami and it’s difficult. Then there will be Barcelona, ​​but then Munich, Baku, Montreal will come … There are different approaches between teams. Is it easier to bring a big package of news every 4 events or try to introduce a component every single event? “.

“We did that 2 years ago, while last year we didn’t develop the car and I think it was a great success for us. We will have the same approach. We will try to bring updates not every single race, but almost.”

“The first of these will arrive in Imola, then we will have another in Barcelona. We will try to push and develop as long as possible. Each team can decide the strategy to adopt. It will be up to the riders to do a good job in free practice”.

“We know the rules, with the budget cap, and it’s not a drama. Then there are a lot of championships in the world that have little time for free practice. In the end, it’s always the best driver to win the championship.”