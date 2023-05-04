In 2022, after four races, Alfa Romeo was able to score 41 points, this year only six. Although the comparison is a bit improper given at the beginning of last season the Swiss team had a particularly competitive car being able to count on a car that was lighter than the competition, an advantage that diminished over the course of the championship, the fact remains that the first part of 2023 has been quite disappointing so far.

It is no coincidence that the drivers have also launched a rather significant alarm bell: “We have to improve quickly in terms of performance, making the most of the different track that we will have available this week. We are motivated as always: it may seem difficult at the moment, but there are still many races ahead of us and we are all eager to do our best,” said Bottas, who had a rather subtle start to the championship.

Words that were also confirmed by the declarations of the team manager, Alessandro Alunni Bravi, who did not hide that at the moment the team is not in the position it hoped to be on the eve of the world championship: “It cannot be denied that we are not where we are we expected to be at the beginning of the season and right now, from a performance point of view, fighting for the top ten is difficult.However, we have to keep calm and not lose focus on what we have to do: the season is still long and we have an opportunity to reverse course.”

Few points, which arrived above all in particularly favorable conditions, several eliminations in Q1 and dashed hopes. In Baku all the limitations of the current single-seater emerged, which last winter changed its DNA profoundly to try to keep up with the competition, getting closer to the Red Bull concepts. A courageous decision that has offered several advantages in terms of development, but which at the same time has also created several headaches in extracting the maximum potential from the car.

The goal was to improve above all in the fast sections, the real Achilles heel of the 2022 single-seater and forward signals were not lacking, also thanks to the introduction of a revised front suspension fairing and a modified front wing introduced in the first rounds of the world.

But after the all-in-all positive race in Bahrain, the C43 didn’t show pace for the entire weekend in Saudi Arabia, especially suffering from the hard tire in the race, the one chosen by most of the teams to complete the second part of the race. Also in Australia the single-seater didn’t show a particularly rapid pace, managing to collect points more thanks to the withdrawals of the more popular rivals than for its own merits, as the drivers themselves had explained.

Alfa Romeo C43 front wing detail Photo by: George Piola

After Baku, perhaps the most complicated weekend of the season so far, it’s difficult to approach the next appointment with a smile. Valtteri Bottas struggled during all three days, even suffering a contact during the first lap which, however, didn’t have a particularly significant impact on performance, sounding another alarm bell: “We had some small harm [nel primo giro], but nothing noticeable that could affect core performance. Race performance was not excellent for both cars, but nothing to do with the first lap incident,” explained Xavi Pujolar after the race.

Overall, the C43 lacked grip, especially in the slow corners, an aspect in contrast with the past: “I think we lacked grip and this affected our pace, it’s an aspect we’re working on now as a team. It seems like the competitors are all getting better and we just need to regroup, see what we can do for Miami and then see how we can fix it, but it needs teamwork right now.

At the moment all the gaps are still very close, so nothing is lost and it’s still early in the season, but we need to improve in several areas as a team,” added the Alfa Romeo chief of engineers.

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“Today wasn’t easy even with the soft tyres. In the race with the hard one, I don’t think it was a specific compound problem, but the whole in terms of grip, the pace is not there and we just need to improve it. This is the work we have to do at home, but there are certainly many areas that we can improve as well.”

In terms of reliability, those problems with the cooling system that had already recurred last year were highlighted again. It is good to keep in mind that on this issue the Hinwil technicians have chosen to maintain a certain independence from Ferrari, which limits itself to supplying only the Power Unit, opting for a rather different approach. Even in Baku, however, the team encountered various problems which then led to the withdrawal of Zhou Guanyu, necessary to avoid damaging the engine.

“It was a weekend to forget for us: it’s never nice to retire from the race, but realistically we didn’t have a chance to score points today. We had to collect the car as a precaution, as temperatures were rising and I had several alarms on my steering wheel dash,” Zhou explained.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Many teams are already starting to bring their first packages of updates, even if the weekend with the sprint race and the American trip have prompted several teams to be cautious, delaying the most important updates only at Imola. While awaiting those updates, which will only arrive for Alfa Romeo in the Italian round, we have to face the Miami appointments.

“At the moment I also expect Miami to be a difficult and demanding race for us. But from race to race, I would say that small changes can change things, so we will do our best as a team. And if someone should have difficulty and if the opportunity arises, we will make sure that we are ready to take it. We will certainly not give up and try to score points,” added Pujolar.