Alexander Albon is not only an excellent driver, as his results with Toro Rosso, Red Bull and Williams have demonstrated, but he is also a very socially conscious person.

At the beginning of the year the Thai driver visited the Wat Sakaeo orphanage, near Bangkok, supported by the Iceman Charity run by Volker Capito, brother of Williams team principal, Jost.

Following the visit, Albon dyed his hair red and shortly afterwards encouraged the F1 paddock to do the same as part of a fundraiser designed to auction off his used helmet in Singapore and raise money from allocate to the orphanage. The helmet used in Singapore by Albon was designed by the children of the orphanage in question.

The helmet sold for £84,075, bringing the overall fundraiser for the orphanage to almost £100,000 for the next year.

With the F1 season over in Abu Dhabi last weekend, Albon returned to Thailand to visit the orphanage and see the impact of the fundraising. This made it possible to build a sports hall which was dedicated to him.

“When I visited the orphanage in Thailand earlier this year I was determined to help them in whatever way I could,” said Albon. “In 2022 I returned to racing in Formula 1 and I wanted to use this thing to be able to do good and give something back to the Thai community”.

“I was amazed to see the quality and creativity of the kids when they started designing my helmet for Singapore, and all the results have been very impressive.”

“I wouldn’t let my health scare in Monza stop me from racing in that helmet in Singapore and I’m truly amazed at the amount of money we’ve raised to help improve the facilities at the orphanage.”

“I want to sincerely thank my fans who have made a donation and especially the generous bidder who has won my helmet”; Albon said.

Volker Capito, founder of Iceman Charity, added: “When we invited Alex to visit the orphanage for the first time, we were delighted that he came and met the children, to give them hope and inspiration.”

“We didn’t expect what followed when he walked away in April with red hair and plans to have children draw his Singaporean helmet for charity.”

“He has been an amazing help and friend to Wat Sakraeo and we want to thank and appreciate Alex’s fans who supported us and continue to support us. You have no idea how much this means to the children and how these funds will improve their lives”.