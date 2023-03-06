If not everyone, many, at the beginning of the season, would have predicted a Williams still bringing up the rear of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship. Easy to fit the Softs at the most opportune moments of testing; easy to run out of gas, some would have said. The track, however, never lies and the response that the Bahrain Grand Prix has reserved for us is that Williams is growing compared to what we saw last season.

The FW45 doesn’t shine for originality (not even the livery, except for the intelligent reproduction of a flashlight starting from the airscope), but it works. Clear concepts: strengths and limits without compromise. The car runs well at low downforce.

It was evident yesterday when the aggressive Yuki Tsunoda arrived behind Alexander Albon, with the Thai who managed to defend himself masterfully by exploiting the excellent top speed of the single-seater built in Grove.

The first point obtained yesterday by the former Red Bull driver, together with the solid 12th place achieved by rookie Logan Sargeant – really good in his first outing in Formula 1 – demonstrate how Williams is among the most grown teams. The different concept of bellies and hindquarters adopted seems to work.

Alexander Albon himself, at the end of the race, certainly had no scruples in indicating Williams as the second most grown team since last season. Second only to Aston Martin Racing.

“Defending through corners, especially when we had little downforce, was even more difficult. So to have the pace we had in these circumstances, I have to say I’m very proud,” said the former Toro Rosso and Red Bull driver.

Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“I’m sure everyone looks at the Aston Martins on the podium and thinks how much progress they’ve made. But we are second. If you look at us from last year to this year in this position, 12 months ago, I have to say that we have did an amazing job. Sure, we were reliable, which helps. But we scored points in the first race.”

“I had a low downforce set-up this weekend. It went well, it made things difficult, but we had straight-line speed and we knew it was going to be a fast car. We had already seen that in some races last year. it felt like the last 10 laps were from every race last year. Nothing new.”

The FW45, as mentioned, has obvious strengths and weaknesses. The team knows what works, and what doesn’t. For this reason, development can be directed towards maintaining what makes the machine strong and changing what doesn’t work, but without distorting its characteristics.

“We have to assess our weaknesses, that’s the main thing. We know that the level of downforce benefits us. We have a different character than many others. We are fast on the straights and less fast in the corners. But we are making it work and I think that we have to do what’s good for our car right now.”

“We still have to solve some characteristic problems. It may still take some time. But for now, in the short term, we know where we can improve. The lap time is there. We are fast and stable,” concluded Albon.