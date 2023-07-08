The big surprise of the first day is undoubtedly Williams, capable of bringing both cars into the top ten. On the weekend when the celebrations for the 800 GPs of the British team begin, celebrated with a special livery that incorporates the lines of the English flag, the Grove team wants to amaze and achieve a good result.

After the Spanish Grand Prix, expectations at Williams were probably not so rosy for the home round, given that Barcelona had highlighted the downforce problems in the fast corners that afflicted the FW45. But the package introduced in Canada, according to Alex Albon, allowed the car to take a considerable step forward in the fast sections, visible only on a track with characteristics similar to those of Silverstone.

Caution is always a must, but the pilots have confidence. After the first free practice session, James Vowles hypothesized that the good performances could be due to the fact that Williams had attempted a more aggressive approach in terms of engine mapping, but FP2 revealed a convincing reality. It is true that both Mercedes and McLaren recorded significantly lower top speeds not only compared to Williams, which tends to be an unusual aspect, but also compared to other competitors, suggesting that Friday did not show their full potential.

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“It was a particular day, in a certain sense unexpected. We didn’t do anything special, but in the end it’s a normal day for us, but when I crossed the line we were in the top three. In a certain sense we struggle to understand why, but at the same time the car performs well”, explained Albon commenting on the day.

“There is a new two-race package on the car, on the simulator it has proven to be more effective in fast corners than slow corners and we haven’t had many circuits with fast corners in the last two rounds. So it’s the first time we’ve seen how the package works on a fast circuit and in general it seems to work very well. But we have to keep our feet on the ground.”

A central theme was that of the wind, with gusts even above 20 km/h which made it difficult to find the ideal balance throughout the lap: in some moments the wind blew in favour, perhaps when exiting corners, penalizing the traction phase, in others contrary, especially to Copse.

Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“I think the wind is annoying for everyone, when it’s like this it’s more the search for a compromise than a solution. Here it seems that it is worse for others than for us. You have to try to navigate all the curves. I think that in terms of feeling in general and performance we are more or less already there, we won’t have to work much tonight. Tomorrow it will probably be wet, even if I hope it stays dry”, said the Anglo-Thai, who then also spoke about the long-distance pace, not as sublime as that over a single lap, but still convincing enough to think he can fight for the points area. The central aspect will be that sort of “balance” between performance over a single lap, where other rivals seem to have something less, and those over a long distance, where Williams has to watch its back.

“But the focus is clearly on Sunday, because overtaking is quite easy here, so we also need a fast car in the race. Our pace in general is good, it wasn’t fantastic but it wasn’t bad either on the hard tyre. We are still learning about the new compounds, let’s see”

His teammate, Logan Sargeant, was also on the same wavelength, in what for now seems to be his best Friday of the season. After a good performance in Austria, the American rider wants to confirm himself, reaching the top ten for the first time this season. The Williams standard bearer is convinced that the FW45’s performance is genuine and, above all, that the rivals still don’t have much margin in view of qualifying, which would allow the English team to continue to surprise.

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“Today was not easy! We knew the wind was going to be a factor, and it was. It wasn’t easy during the lap, the balance kept changing, but we did our best to find a good compromise for most of the lap. We managed to do well, but we’re not sure yet, we’ll see tomorrow”.

“I think with the high wind intensity and the high temperatures recorded today everyone had their problems. I don’t know what to say, it wasn’t easy to ride, but we did well. It’s always hard to tell what other people are doing. I can say that we did our best with difficult conditions, honestly it’s hard to think that many teams still have a lot in their pocket”

Sargeant defined Silverstone as one of his favorite tracks and, compared to other appointments, one of the most important keys is the fact that he understood which areas need improvement, so the night work focused on specific aspects.

“Many things will change tomorrow, it will be much cooler and the rain should arrive. It was fantastic to be able to complete a good day, close to the top of the standings. Compared to Alex, I still have to find something with both little and a lot of fuel. Let’s see what I can do better.”