Williams, now in the summer break of the 2023 World Championship, is in seventh position in the Constructors’ Championship. Of course, in cohabitation with another team, but who would have thought at the beginning of the season?

Few would have had the courage to make a similar prediction, even considering the defections of Jost Capito and François-Xavier Demaison, both of whom resigned at the end of last season to embark on new adventures in motorsport.

Even Alexander Albon, the Grove team’s top driver, admitted that at the start of the season he would have found it hard to believe and, perhaps, even think about the current scenario. A solid Williams, which can still improve, but the signals given in the first half of the season have been encouraging.

“I don’t want to talk too much about it, but comparing how we started in Bahrain to what we’re doing now, we’ve managed to make great progress. Maybe not as great as what McLaren has done, but from our point of view, we’re going in the right direction “.

“At the moment we are seventh in the Constructors’ Championship, tied with Haas F1. If you had told me or the team had told me at the beginning of the year that we would have found ourselves in this situation, I would not have believed it. So it is going well”.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Alex Albon, Williams FW45 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“Obviously we have to stay focused and keep working. But I’m sure that as a team we can take the summer break and enjoy it, and then come back reinvigorated.”

One of the key moments in the early part of Williams’ season was the Canadian Grand Prix. On the semi-permanent track dedicated to Gilles Villeneuve, the Grove team brought a very important package of innovations, which included a new bottom and bellies with a different concept compared to those used up until the previous race.

The team found itself having a more competitive car in hand, even on tracks that – usually – didn’t go well with the characteristics of the single-seater. Just think of the 11th place obtained by Alexander Albon at the Hungaroring, a tortuous track and certainly not perfect for cars with low aerodynamic load.

“It’s fantastic to arrive at each race weekend with the possibility of fighting for the points. Arriving at the weekends and having the awareness that we can fight increases the confidence and motivation of all team members. So I’d say we’re in it enjoying these moments and we hope to be able to bring home more points”.