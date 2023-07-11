The weekend of the British Grand Prix saw the English colors in the limelight, not only for the Norris-McLaren couple who reached the podium, but also for a Williams who did well by conquering a precious points finish.

On Friday, Alex Albon had even been able to conclude the first day of practice with third place, giving indications that had left great confidence within the team, with the awareness of having a car that could have competed for a finish in the points area.

Starting eighth, the Williams driver was among those who performed a very long first stint, thus being able to make his pit stop during the Safety Car period, an aspect that not only earned him the position on Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, but also on Pierre Gasly’s Alpine, who had stopped only a few laps earlier.

Alex Albon, Williams FW45 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Albon thus found himself in ninth position on soft tyres, with the aim of overtaking the red car of Carlos Sainz, who had instead taken the risk of staying on hard tires until the checkered flag. The Anglo-Thai then managed to overtake the Spaniard and resist the pressure of Leclerc behind him, thus arriving in eighth position.

An important result above all for Williams, which thus rose to seventh place in the constructors’ standings, not only ahead of AlphaTauri, but also Alfa Romeo and Haas. “It was a great weekend. If we think about the speed of the car, eighth position was the worst position in free practice, qualifying and the race.”

“We expected the race to be a little more difficult with Fernando and Checo [Perez] behind us. We struggled a bit at the start. I don’t know if that was the reason, but I didn’t have much grip at the start. Then, for most of the race, we went well. We actually had a good feeling with the car.”

Alex Albon, Williams FW45 Photo by: James Sutton / Motorsport Images

Albon admitted he was lucky during the yellow flag period: “I have to say that the Safety Car came out at a perfect, perfect time. We took cover and set off again, licking my chops a bit [per la situazione]. And yes, the Ferraris were, I think, on the harder compounds. I managed to pass Carlos. And then it was a difficult race. I had better pace than Fernando, which was a bit of a surprise. But then Charles came quite quickly at the end, so I had one eye ahead but also one behind.”

When asked how one more lap could have changed the standings, Albon admitted that it would have been difficult to resist, even if Williams could count on excellent top speeds: “If it had been one lap Charles would have passed me, if If it had been two laps, Charles would have passed both of them. And I would have passed Fernando. That’s my theory!”

Albon acknowledged that the team had expected the car to be more competitive at Silverstone than at other circuits, although the level of overall performance came as a surprise. “I think our ups and downs are quite easy to predict. However, I don’t know if McLaren could have predicted their pace this weekend. But I think we can.”

Alessandro Albon, Williams Photo by: Erik Junius

“It is clear that tracks where there is less downforce and a lot of open throttle time are favorable for us. That is how we like it. So it’s also important that the track stays cool enough. During the race, the track temperature dropped at the end of the race, which made us a bit more competitive.”

“Also, there isn’t a lot of braking: the less braking, the better for us. So Silverstone is good for that. Qhis year we definitely have a faster car [rispetto al 2022]. And this new package has also raised the bar. But we don’t expect to come back from Hungary with points.”

“We will still have our good circuits and our bad tracks, and Spa and Monza are still our focus. So we’re in a very good position. Points are not always available, so in the few races where we can score points this year we will need to capitalize to stay seventh.”