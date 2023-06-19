A leading qualifying and a race finished in the top ten, with a precious seventh place. The weekend for Williams and Alex Albon can be considered without a shadow of a doubt positive, thanks to the second points finish of the season after the one at the start of the championship in Bahrain.

On a track on paper more suited to the characteristics of the single-seater, which expressed itself well in those corners that don’t require so much downforce and on the straights, just like Sakhir, the Grove team hoped to be able to redeem the bad Spanish weekend. In fact, the first important update package of the season was also planned for the Montreal appointment, available only for one car, so it was decided to entrust it to Alex Albon alone.

An intense effort by the team, who worked day and night to have the parts ready in time for the Canadian GP, ​​without forgetting that a new Power Unit was also chosen to have a fresh unit on a challenging track on the motor side.

Alex Albon, Williams FW45 Photo by: Williams

“Everyone did a fantastic job, there was a huge commitment at the factory. We had very little stock and we actually anticipated the updates, it didn’t make sense to build the old car again. We had a meeting with the composite department, they sacrificed the weekend, working day and night to get the car ready. We also changed the Power Unit. Actually, to tell the truth, I was also under a bit of pressure, we had bet a lot on this weekend,” explained Albon.

The Anglo-Thai did not disappoint, qualifying inside the top ten thanks to an excellent strategy in the second heat, while in the first part of the race he remained constantly in the group, inserting himself between the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Like other drivers, when the Safety Car came on due to George Russell’s accident exiting turn 9, Albon also took advantage of the opportunity to come back and mount a set of hard tires with which he would then continue to the flag chess.

In fact, while other drivers then stopped for a second stop, the Williams standard bearer chose not to make another pit stop, instead staying on track to gain track position. Exploiting the qualities of the FW45, such as the high top speeds, Albon was then able to keep a large group of opponents behind him, starting with Esteban Ocon’s Alpine, who were later joined by Valtteri Bottas, Lando Norris, Lance Stroll and Oscar Piastri.

Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

“I think realistically where we were, we had to do something different to them up front to get the points. And yes, we had great pace this weekend, but getting points is tough. There are eight cars, the Astons, the Red Bulls, the Ferraris and the Mercedes, and the last two positions have always been occupied by the Alpines, so we had to limit ourselves to just one stop.”

“When the guys told me I had I don’t know how much, 35-40 rounds – I think they even told me 20 just to make me feel better – and I looked at the TV screen, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I hope I don’t that’s true. I thought: “Ahhhh!”. I’ve done these races many times. I can say that they are not that fun. Everyone knows that our car is fast on the straights. On this track, with the cold track, the tires lasted a long, I could push. When you use a low downforce set-up, it can generally lead to tire degradation, but here the degradation was good.”

In fact, he already had a similar race last year in Australia, continuing for a long time on the same set of tires and then stopping on the last lap. In this case, however, the long phase of defending against one’s opponents has been added.

Albon had to use all his cunning to ensure he stayed ahead of Ocon, even prioritizing a good exit from the turn 10 hairpin. “We are good at defending ourselves, we have a car on the straight. strong tire deficit, but at the same time you have to save the tires to make the key corners bear fruit”.

“So, at turn 10, I made sure to position the car to try and put Esteban in the dirty air, damaging his tyres, traction phase and everything else. I looked at the mirrors for a long time, although obviously trying to make no mistake”.

“And the other thing is that when the tread drops, the tires start to cool down quite a lot and you have to start pushing, and at the end of the race you see some white parts where you’re just touching the canvas. You have to push hard , it felt like qualifying in the last 20 laps. At the same time you can’t afford to make mistakes, there’s a real balance. But it paid off!”