Are some penalties imposed on drivers in Formula 1 too light? Alexander Albon, Williams driver, raised this issue at the end of the Japanese Grand Prix, which took place last weekend on the Suzuka track.

The Thai driver took into consideration the 5 second penalty imposed on Sergio Perez, author of an error at turn 11 which led him to hit Kevin Magnussen’s Haas VF-23, ruining the Dane’s race.

Albon felt called into question for the maneuver made just over a week ago in Singapore, where the Mexican had also received a 5″ penalty in that case which, however, had no influence on his final ranking for the large margin he could have against the first of the rivals behind him.

Furthermore, Perez, according to what the former Red Bull driver stated, would have tried to do another similar maneuver in Suzuka, before trying it again – and failing – with Magnussen.

“In turn 11 he did the same maneuver against me. I avoided him. And then he did the exact same thing to the detriment of Kevin [Magnussen]. I was behind him, so I saw clearly how things went, I had the best possible view.”

“It’s clear that the 5 second penalty doesn’t teach the drivers anything, because the penalties are not severe enough. I mean, he made the same mistakes for two races in a row.”

At the end of the race, Kevin Magnussen himself commented on Sergio Perez’s maneuver, the one that ultimately ruined his race. From the point of view of opinion on the penalty, the Dane from Haas F1 was less harsh than his Williams colleague, but did not spare harsh words towards the Mexican from Red Bull.

“Well, I mean, I believe that [Perez] is penalizing himself. There’s a sort of natural penalty every time he makes those kinds of mistakes. It’s not a good thing for him, but that’s the way it is.”

Magnussen did not mince words to comment on the maneuver against him, underlining how Perez did it finding himself in a position far from the one he should have been in, based on the potential of his RB19.

“I mean, Sergio was in a shitty position, and he made a shitty maneuver.”

For his part, Sergio Perez tried to give an explanation to the error that led to the collision with Magnussen’s Haas. According to the Red Bull Racing team driver, the contact he had in turn 1 with Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes W14 would have played a major role in the remainder of his race, including the accident.

“I made a terrible start and then everything happened in Turn 1 with Hamilton. I found myself being a passenger in my car. I had Sainz on my right and Lewis on the left. At that point I ruined the endplate of my front wing “.

“Already in Turn 2 the front wasn’t responding as I would have liked. We changed the front wing, but I still couldn’t feel the front of the car. So I think there were a lot more things damaged by the contact in Turn 1.”

“I was struggling a lot when braking with the front. I tried to go to the inside [di Kevin] but then I couldn’t stop the car in time. It was my mistake, obviously.”

Both in the case of the 5 seconds taken in Singapore and those suffered in Suzuka, Perez did not have any significant damage to his ranking. At Marina Bay he finished eighth and remained there, while at Suzuka he retired due to damage to the front after the contact in turn 1 with Hamilton’s Mercedes, then returned to the track to serve the 5 second penalty which, otherwise , should have expired at Losail, in two weeks.

Albon and Magnussen’s doubts have a basis, especially if the errors are repeated and consecutive. However, it remains to be understood whether and how to possibly modify the penalties, so as not to create further flaws in an already rather tangled FIA Sporting Regulation with multiple interpretations.