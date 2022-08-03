Yesterday will remain in the memory of Formula 1 fans for a long time due to the chaos unleashed by Alpine with the announcement of Oscar Piastri in the role of starting driver alongside Esteban Ocon for 2023.

The French team, which on Monday found out about Fernando Alonso’s departure via the press release issued by Aston Martin, released a somewhat unusual press release in which it announced the promotion of the Australian starting next season.

However, it was the presence in the press release of the statements of Otmar Szafnauer alone, while those of the person concerned were completely absent, and even going to comb through Piastri’s social profiles, at least in the moments following the announcement, there was no he found no formal communication.

After a few hours, however, the 2021 Formula 2 champion broke the silence by writing an explicit message that embarrassed Alpine itself.

“I have taken note that, without my consent, Alpine F1 issued a press release in the late afternoon today announcing that I will be driving for the team next year. It is wrong information, and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for the 2023 season. I will not drive for Alpine next year ”.

A few lines that made the cold fall between the French team and the driver who grew up in the Renault nursery, but which were enough to become viral on social media.

Alexander Albon, who has been confirmed by Williams for next season today, took the opportunity to ride the viral wave and get some laughs from his followers.

Immediately after the official confirmation, Albon resumed the words written by Piastri, modifying them properly: “I learned that, with my consent, Williams Racing issued a press release this afternoon announcing that I will drive for them next year. It’s true, I signed a contract with Williams for 2023. Next year I will drive for Williams ”.

Albon’s irony was appreciated by his colleagues, including Piastri himself who, in congratulating his colleague on the renewal, tried to play down the moment by inserting a GIF in the comment.