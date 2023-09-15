The Anglo-Thai driver has a deal with Williams until the end of next year and has been clear in saying he believes the Grove team has a bright future ahead of it under new team principal James Vowles.

However, the growth shown by Albon in more recent races has made him emerge as a target for several top teams, including Red Bull and Ferrari, who potentially have vacancies for 2025.

Albon is well aware that the interest around him is growing and has made it clear that for this reason he wants to wait until next season to understand what opportunities could open up for him.

When Motorsport.com asked him if he was confident he would still make a decision about staying with Williams beyond 2024, Albon replied: “I think I have enough confidence in myself to keep things open.”

Albon has enjoyed his return to F1 with Williams and wants nothing more than to see the team make the necessary progress back to the top of the grid.

However, he is also aware that time is running out in his career and that he cannot wait too long if he wants his chance to try and win races.

“There’s a balance,” he said of his future. “I’m completely honest, I want to see this team and I want to be part of a team that takes it forward.

“I think the pace of progress we are making here at Williams and what is happening behind the scenes is fantastic. I am fully committed to the team until my contract expires.”

“But I’m also 27. Even though I’m not young, I’m not old either. And I feel like I’m in a good place in my career. If I take another year, I’ll be 28, then 29 and soon 30.”

“I want to give myself the chance to fight for victories and for the podium. And the question is whether, at that moment and in that period, we will be able to bring the team to be in those conditions.”

Window of opportunity

Williams has made important progress with the development of its single-seater, managing in particular to increase the aerodynamic load.

Even if a more significant step will have to wait until 2024, Albon believes that the team has a good chance of further reducing the gap to the best if it manages to resolve some problems that have characterized the project for years.

“I think we’re in a window of opportunity for us because we’re getting some good results and we believe there’s even more potential if we can solve these recurring issues for us.”

“We have a good amount of load on the car, perhaps a little less than some of the best teams around us, but we are also lacking in some corners, where we cannot always be at the limit throughout the entire distance due to some limitations. Once we eliminate this problem, I think we will become a much more complete team.”

“Said like that, it seems easy to say. It’s been a limitation of the car for almost five or six years. We have to face it and resolve it, but I believe that now more than ever there is a good chance of resolving it. Maybe we won’t succeed completely, but I believe that we will make a good step forward.”