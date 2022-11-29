Williams driver Alexander Albon felt unwell during Saturday’s Italian Grand Prix before undergoing immediate surgery for appendicitis before post-op complications led to respiratory failure.
A few days later Albon was discharged and returned to racing already in the next Grand Prix of … Continue reading
#Albon #Ill #winter #break
Andrés Balanta: what is known about the death of a Colombian soccer player in Argentina
There is commotion in Colombian and Argentine soccer. The midfielder Andrés Balanta passed away this Tuesday, November 29, 2022, as...
Leave a Reply