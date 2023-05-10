The Anglo-Thai driver was overheard radioing to his wall that he didn’t agree with the message to push on the tyres, whilst at another point in the race he felt it was better to do so than manage them.

Albon had a frustrating race after qualifying with an encouraging 11th fastest time, slipping to 14th at the checkered flag in a race that saw no retirements.

“I think at the time I was told to manage the tires we weren’t managing to stay with the cars in front,” said Albon.

“So, the choice was between trying not to manage the tires and trying to catch the cars in front of us and pass them, or stay behind.”

“I’d rather be aggressive and suffer the consequences later than not try to finish last. That’s why I said I didn’t agree.”

“But at the same time, in the first laps we wanted to push very hard with the tire and that meant that the tire had graining. So I didn’t agree with that either. So a little bit of everything.”

Albon said his race performance reflected the true strength of his car over rivals in race set-up after his superb effort in qualifying, with the nature of the Miami track not favoring Williams.

“It’s more like we don’t have the pace,” he said. “So we’re trying to do different things. And I think we’re the ninth or tenth slowest car, that’s the reality.”

“We’re just getting the most out of it most weekends, and on a track where the tires get hot there’s degradation that exposes our weaknesses.”

“It was a clear example that these types of circuits are not suitable for us.”

Alex Albon, Williams FW45 Photo by: Williams

“We did a great job in qualifying, and this was our real pace. So it’s just one of those things. Hopefully we can go to another circuit that suits us better.”

Like other drivers, Albon said he was frustrated at the difficulty of passing the DRS zones after drivers voiced their opposition to the FIA’s decision to shorten them.

“For me it was particularly frustrating, because I didn’t feel comfortable at the one point where you had to be fast. In turn 7, if you’re slow, you tend to lose DRS and the car behind you takes it.”

“So it was bad timing. It was a poorly designed DRS zone for our car!”

Then he added: “I think the show is important. And if everyone watches this type of race, no one will enjoy it. At the same time, let’s say we can’t do things at the last minute.”

“But even in the Sprint, the whole tire allocation was decided at the last minute. So I wonder what is last minute and what isn’t. I think this point depends a lot on what is being asked!”.