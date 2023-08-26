The big surprise of the Dutch Grand Prix qualifying was certainly Williams, who returned with both cars in the third heat after Monza 2017.

In Zandvoort, unfortunately, Logan Sargeant crashed at the beginning of the last timed practice session causing the red flag, while Alex Albon deserved real applause.

In the very tight final of Q3 where the remaining positions were fought behind the elusive Max Verstappen, the Anglo-Thai was the author of a super performance that led him to grab the second row.

In reality, Albon had already shone even in wet conditions, but few could have expected to see him fighting on the edge of tenths for the Top3, overtaken in extremis by Lando Norris with McLaren and by George Russell’s Mercedes.

Alex Albon, Williams FW45 Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

“To tell the truth, I don’t know how we managed to be so far ahead! We were good in all the Free Practice sessions and at one point we thought we would start to drop back a few positions, but the car was fine right from the first lap which we did in Free Practice 1”, explains the Williams standard bearer.

“Usually when this happens the others start to improve and I thought maybe we had reached our strength earlier. We didn’t work much on the car after the first session and that gave me security and confidence.”

“When you’re on a track like this, so tight and uncompromising, and at the same time with mixed conditions, wet, dry and so on, you need to feel comfortable with the car, and I did to this end. week”.

Alexander Albon, Williams Photo by: Erik Junius

Another very important aspect that Albon underlines is the stability of his single-seater on the tortuous Dutch track, benefiting from the wind which has given him the opportunity to suffer less from the chronic lack of load.

“I think in these kinds of conditions it’s not always the peak of downforce that matters. It’s just a matter of having a car that is drivable to the limit; our car was that all weekend.”

“Also, it’s no secret that we usually don’t do well on heavily loaded tracks. The best ones for us are those like Spa or Monza, so the only explanation I have is that there was a really strong headwind in many of these curves”.

“Turns 9 and 11 have always been terrible for us where we always lost two tenths in each. With the headwind the lap time was about half a tenth slower and I think this helped us a lot more than usual. It was still a situation we tried in the simulator and we knew it would benefit our car. and it did, so it’s nice.”

Alex Albon, Williams FW45 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Having said that, the 27-year-old native of London is aware that the podium will be very difficult to achieve in the race and that keeping his rivals behind will be equally complicated, but the goal is to play it by focusing on pace in order to be able to score precious points.

“I’m starting without pressure! I think our race pace was respectable in Free Practice 2, certainly not first place. All the top tier teams are around us and there isn’t one rider who can keep them there; they’re all behind me, so it’s going to be a tough race.”

“We’re not at the top of the standings in terms of top speed, we’re from the middle of the grid down and I think Alpine and Ferrari used much less downforce than us. We can’t do like in Canada, we have to be fast on pure pace, otherwise we’ll be overtaken” .

“I think it’s advantageous in the long run, because as you saw at Spa, an excess of downforce doesn’t work for our car, we overheat the tyres. We’ll see how it goes.”