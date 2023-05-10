The Miami GP has revealed a fact in a macroscopic way: the Florida track record has literally collapsed this year. Last year Charles Leclerc’s pole position with the Ferrari F1-75 was signed with a time of 1’28″796, while on Saturday Sergio Perez with the Red Bull RB19 reached 1’26″841, breaking the record by two seconds (1”955 to be precise).

It is true that the track was resurfaced a few days before the race, offering unusual adhesive grip and that Turn 15 was slightly redesigned, but the different conditions of the city track allowed for a plausible half-second increase in performance.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, victorious in the Miami GP Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The remaining second and a half, therefore, would be attributable to the growth in the performance of the 2023 single-seaters. Just to be clear, this is a value recorded in the fifth race of the season and which, however, according to the simulations released by the teams to the sole supplier of tyres, Pirelli, had to be reached at the end of the championship.

On the basis of these numbers it is essential to make some considerations to analyze the unusual phenomenon we are experiencing. A jump of a second and a half from one year to the next is anomalous: usually the unit of measurement of growth is that of a few tenths at the start of the season which can reach a second at the end of a championship, following the development work which is carried out by the engineers of the teams.

In Miami, on the other hand, we recorded a surprising figure that must also be compared with the new regulations introduced by the FIA: the pavement of the fund has been raised by 15 mm, while the elbow of the diffuser has been raised by 10 mm compared to 2022, causing a loss of aerodynamic load which was measured in about half a second.

Red Bull Racing RB19, detail of the fund that made its debut in Baku Photo by: George Piola

Right from the very first laps of the pre-season tests in Bahrain, the new single-seaters have shown that they have made up the performance gap, giving the sensation of being faster immediately. Pirelli also contributed in part by providing the drivers with newly constructed front tires less prone to understeer, allowing for better driveability of the cars. But even in this case we are talking about reduced values ​​that do not explain the evolution of lap times.

And, then, wanting to go deeper into the topic, it is right to broaden the investigation by recalling that in 2022, the year that made the ground effect single-seaters debut, the growth in performance was very limited due to two factors: first, the porpoising phenomenon – jumping on the straight – forced the technicians to lift the F1s off the ground, recording a loss of downforce which penalized the lap time; secondly, the activation of the TD39, the technical directive which from the Belgian GP introduced new and more stringent checks on the flexibility of the brake pads under the body and a metric capable of controlling the oscillations of the chassis, have slowed down the improvements.

Having made these necessary premises, useful for framing the problem, we must recognize Red Bull’s indisputable ability to have known how to develop an elusive RB19, victorious in the various races held, with as many as four braces, demonstrating a simply monstrous start to the championship, such to annihilate the world.

Since there is no reason why the simulation data of the Milton Keynes team should be “fake”, one could say that the departure of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez was more peremptory than Adrian Newey and his associates thought.

If we look behind us, we see only Aston Martin, a revelation team this year, maintaining a constant performance behind the RB19s, because both Ferrari and Mercedes have offered too fluctuating performances, sometimes ending up in front of the “green”, but more regularly behind.

One could say that the two top teams missed their targets: Mercedes got the car wrong, insisting on the “zero-pods” W14, while Ferrari messed up in the development of the red, putting a very critical single-seater on the track.

Red Bull, on the other hand, capitalized on the technical advantage acquired in 2022: having won the title well in advance, the team directed by Christian Horner has channeled energy and resources on the RB19, a wonder machine which, for the moment, has not shown any particular defects .

One could hypothesize that Milton Keynes’ car was born better than expected, so much so that Helmut Marko is amazed by the distance at which his opponents are. The inadequate behavior of Ferrari and Mercedes is indisputable, but the rocket launch of the RB19 is equally clear.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

It is possible that the aerodynamic engineers of the technical director, Pierre Waché, have brought an already mature single-seater onto the track and in Baku have “fired” an evolutionary package, knowing full well that during the year they will have to slow down the research in the wind tunnel, having to discount the penalty imposed by the FIA ​​which limits the time in the wind tunnel for failure to comply with the limits of the Budget Cap.

The fact is that the explosion in Red Bull’s performance rightly alarmed Mario Isola’s staff: the escalation of times is not in line with the simulations. And if today we have already reached the aerodynamic load values ​​envisaged at the end of the 23 races on the calendar, it is legitimate to ask where will we be able to arrive in 2023?

The tires were developed and deliberated on the basis of the numbers that the teams have made available: if the line of growth in performance follows what we have seen so far, there may be a slight concern on Pirelli’s part when those particularly demanding tracks arrive for tyres, such as Silverstone, Spa and Suzuka, just to name the most convincing tracks.

The question remains open and the FIA ​​is monitoring the telemetry data, but there is no doubt that Red Bull has engaged a higher gear that nobody seems to be able to handle: with the updated single-seaters that we will begin to see at Imola, a trend reversal could begin only if the “bibitari” will pull the oars in the boat to begin the study of the 2024 car. But it is more an illusion than an omen…