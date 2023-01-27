Jack Aitken has chosen: endurance racing is better than trying to pursue the now impossible dream of Formula 1.

The Briton was still in the Williams lap, but from 2023 he made the decision to devote himself to covered wheels, in the series that are in fact becoming the real alternative (if not something better, even) to the circus, where every seat is now assigned also in view of the future.

Aitken made Williams’ backup for three years by replacing George Russell at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix, when his compatriot had also jumped into the Mercedes in place of Lewis Hamilton, who fell ill with the coronavirus.

Until last year the Englishman raced in the GT World Challenge Europe with the Emil Frey Racing Lamborghini, taking part in the 24h of Le Mans with the APR Oreca LMP2.

This weekend is Daytona for the 24h, where he will lead Action Express Racing’s Cadillac V-LMDh with Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims in the first of four IMSA Endurance Cup races he will do in 2023.

Jack Aitken, Williams FW43B Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“Williams and I have mutually decided to separate, last year I maintained an involvement, which was fantastic. I really like the team and my home is half an hour away from their headquarters, so it was very comfortable to work on the simulator and I was happy to help them and participate in some races,” Aitken told Motorsport.com.

“But my calendar is too busy these days. I want to focus on my racing schedule and my career focus, which is sportscars. Williams has helped me a lot and, as it did for me, now has some younger guys who are entering his academy and he wants to get them out on the track and have fun with the simulations. It was a sensible choice.”

“F1 is a fantastic dream to chase and I had a lot of fun, I was one of the lucky few not only to start a race but also to drive the cars. Of course I wasn’t there for that, but to try to be on the grid full-time and become champion, but for some reason, the way my single-seater career has gone, it didn’t work out. That’s okay.”

#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

At 27, Aitken still has a very long career ahead of him, especially when it comes to GTs and prototypes, for which he is still drawing up the season programmes.

“Now I’m very happy to be chasing something in covered wheels, I’m lucky and can ride this wave, excited to see how far I can go.”

“At Daytona I have two very experienced teammates, especially in Pipo’s case, so it was quite easy for me to join the team. They were very welcoming.”

“The American culture is a bit different from what I’m used to in Europe, but I’m really enjoying it and I’m looking forward to this style of racing, because everyone has told me that IMSA is a great series to participate in”.