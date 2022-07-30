Drivers and institutions take to the field with a video of condemnation after the verbal violence of a sexual nature denounced by some women at the Austrian GP. The campaign also wants to stop the offenses on the web. An action plan is ready to strengthen security at the circuits and regulate the consumption of alcohol

Stop the violence and all kinds of abuse by the fans. The world of F1 takes to the field after what happened at the Austrian GP at the beginning of July, when some women denounced verbal aggression of a sexual nature and insults received in the stands before and during the race. Then there was the general condemnation from the drivers and the top of motorsport. Starting with Max Verstappen, idol of the orange tide of Dutch supporters, who defined those behaviors as “unacceptable” and who in recent days has said he is in favor of prohibiting access to the circuits for the ultras fans of the fans. This morning F1 launched a campaign on this theme called “Drive it Out”, in which all the drivers ask that the abuses not be repeated, appearing on video together with Stefano Domenicali, head of the Formula One Group, and the Fia president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. See also Samp-Giampaolo, it's done. But against Juve in the Cup on the bench Tufano will go

more safety in the stands – The goal is to stop disrespectful behavior, starting from the sentences of the comments you read on the web, to get to those that can happen to GPs. F1 is determined to move forward with concrete actions, involving local race organizers and promoters to put robust plans in place to prevent certain situations and intervene where they occur. The goal will be to strengthen security in the circuits and to monitor with increasing attention what happens in the stands. According to F1, some organizers will have to work hard to do more. In Austria, for example, signs against violence were displayed and the police commissioners were asked to intervene on reports of incorrect behavior by spectators.

the consumption of alcohol – But it won’t stop there. One of the biggest problems, when one hundred thousand people arrive on the circuit a day (and it happens more and more often given the success that F1 is enjoying with the duel between Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and Verstappen) is the heavy consumption of alcoholic beverages since the early hours of morning. F1 wants to ensure that this does not become a problem by regulating the spaces and times in which it will be possible to drink. And other initiatives could be unveiled in the coming weeks, to ensure that the GPs remain a great sporting spectacle without discrimination. See also Government of France reveals 'real cause' of the delay in the Champions League final