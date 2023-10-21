The qualification down to the hundredth was a bit misleading. Max Verstappen’s opponents can afford to lap at the pace of the world champion for a few laps, then the usual script takes shape. When Mercedes, McLaren, Ferrari (and the rest of the group) exhaust the fresh tire bonus, a natural decline in performance begins from which Verstappen and Red Bull seem immune.

Max goes into metronome mode and continues hammering, lap after lap, increasing his margin to a safe value. At that point the Red Bull number 1 slows down slightly, and then gets back on the gas in the final laps in the hunt for the fastest lap.

It’s the story of the sprint race in Austin, but the script is actually the leitmotif of the 2023 world championship. Leclerc tried to undermine Verstappen at the start, Max stuck out his claws, fending off the Monegasque’s attack and then went back into crawl mode. In an attempt to move into first position, Charles ended up being overtaken by Hamilton, and the following 19 laps confirmed that Mercedes has better race pace.

Observing the comparison with the roles reversed, i.e. Carlos Sainz busy defending himself from George Russell, it emerged however that Ferrari has a notable weapon in its favour, namely top speed. Even with open DRS Russell was unable to overtake Sainz, despite him being faster on much of the track. If Leclerc had taken second into the first corner, it would not have been easy for Hamilton to pass him.

It is an important data in view of tomorrow’s race, a race in which the track position could prove to be a considerable advantage, but for Ferrari it will be fundamental not to find itself in the role of hunter, given that at the end of the sprint race the gap between Leclerc and Hamilton was 8.5 seconds across the finish line, almost half a second a lap. Sainz’s choice to focus on soft tires (the only one on the grid to do so) did not seem like a plus, in the end Carlos managed to contain Russell’s assault, but the gap between his fast speed and that of Leclerc was more than half a second. It will be a subject of study for the Scuderia’s engineers.

Obviously at the start tomorrow all attention will be on Verstappen, who will start from sixth position. The pace seen today leaves little doubt as to who will be the big favorite to win, but Max will have to avoid trouble in the first two laps. There don’t seem to be any other obstacles to overcome to obtain the fifteenth victory of the season, and no one dares to even imagine a different script.

In the race for the podium, Lando Norris should not be forgotten, author of a sprint race in which he hit the pace that he managed to keep in the final stages, confirming good tire management. The only question mark for McLaren is the availability of tyres, given that Norris will only have one set of new mediums at his disposal compared to two for all his direct opponents. The Grand Prix will start at 2pm local time, three hours earlier than the sprint, and the track temperature promises to be higher, but the hard compound remains a question mark for everyone.