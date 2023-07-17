Necessary premise, already knowing that it will not be enough: this is not a provocation. Or maybe yes. I guess it won’t please those who the English call sympathetically ‘petrolheads‘ or grease monkeys and here they are the Monday engineers, thanks to the brilliant intuition of Enzo Ferrari (or Franco Gozzi, his sidekick for decades and one of the best journalists ever).

I hear the pilots’ comments Ferrari and by Fred Vasseur on the SF-23 hypersensitive to the wind and I am reminded of the same speech made a few years ago – 2016, if I’m not mistaken – with Simone Stay, then colleague in Ferrari. He explained to me that the problem exists, above all for the sudden oblique gusts; he also told me that it is a characteristic problem of such extreme projects and that in any case he would have studied something for the next red single-seater.

Alesi’s perch

Now I’m flashing back a quarter of a century, going back to a Grand Prix that Jean Alesi raced, I think, with Sauber. In those years the imagination of the designers could indulge themselves in looking for load anywhere on the surfaces of the bodywork with appendages of all types and thecandelabra‘, sort of small wings fixed to the sides. One of these candlesticks had flown off Jean’s car. When we pointed this out to him he clearly didn’t notice. He also showed clearly how he would have loved to use that perch as a toilet paper holder. Just to understand.

The starry eyed emoji

Today we talk about wind and aerodynamic devices everywhere, even in MotoGP. But last night I turned on Sky to watch the race Indycar of Toronto. I’m not dragging it off, because you already know the relationship I have with Alex Palou and I will try not to let you weigh it. But whoever connected saw it run for almost half the race with a cracked nose that no longer supported the front wing complex, so much so that the drift (endplate for the jocks) crawled on the asphalt. Only the gods of carbon know how that wing didn’t come off. Only he knows how Alex did it, in those conditions and with a full tank of petrol to make it last 40 laps instead of 34, to let Lundgaard pass. Perhaps. In our now traditional post-race emoji exchange he sent me a smiley with starry eyes.

At this point I hear the wave of comments from the aforementioned lube monkeys (which, let it be said clearly, have all my respect). Let’s try to anticipate some of them:

On a track like this, a street circuit of less than three kilometres, aerodynamics count up to a certain point. (I totally agree: Come on next).

Yes, but even ‘your’ Palou would never have reached the finish line if instead of a Dallara DW12 he had had that Formula 1 car that everyone would like to give him (I wish it were true, but I also agree on this point. Everyone runs with what they have. Next, please).

Eh, but don’t they use orange disc flags in America? (In America they don’t even use blue flags for that matter: getting out of the way is left to the good heart of the lapped. Conversely, F1 today has inflated the use of the black-and-white flag, which was once a yellow card The second came the disqualification).

Yes, but those aren’t racing cars, they aren’t races. Oh no, this time I’ll go out of brackets and launch a question. What do you think is the ‘real’ racing car? The diva who suffers from drafts or the battle wagon – the nice ones – whose priority is to show you the checkered flag?

I gladly leave the question open, it being understood that even F1, in its small way, often brings damaged single-seaters to the finish line in which the loss of aerodynamic load, quantifiable in dozens of points, does not affect performance that much. Then, if you want to indulge yourself with the memories of Schumacher and Senna who finished the races with a single-seater single-speed (in the sense of the stuck gearbox) or of Villeneuve who always and in any case tried to return to the box with half a car to have the other half reassembled, go ahead. Nostalgia is for everyone. The fact remains that simulators and tunnels are also used in Indycar and therefore, although certainly less sensitive, it makes no sense to speak of ‘fake’ aerodynamics. Unlike perhaps other categories, where the front wing clearly only serves to get under the wheels and bring out the safety car. Am I talking about Formula E? Yes, I’m talking about Formula E. And here too, if you like, we can open the debate.