Riccardo Adami is Carlos Sainz’s race engineer. The 50-year-old from Brescia has been in Formula 1 for over twenty years: after an experience at Toro Rosso, he decided to follow Sebastian Vettel to Ferrari in 2015. And since then he has been a fixture of the Prancing Horse, so much so that next year he could follow Lewis Hamilton, when the seven-time world champion takes over the cockpit of the Spaniard.

What are the characteristics of the Hungaroring?

“The Hungaroring is a track characterised by many low-speed corners and few straights. The aerodynamic configuration of the car is usually high downforce, even though this means greater drag. It is the permanent circuit with the lowest average lap speed of the entire championship. Excellent traction is required, but also a very reactive front axle in the middle of the corner to optimise cornering”.

“The high ambient temperatures and short straight sections put a strain on the cooling of the cars, the track is also demanding for the drivers who face a rapid succession of ‘kart track’ style curves in the central section. It is difficult to overtake so it is important to concentrate, in addition to the race pace, also on qualifying. Finally, the weather conditions will make the weekend even more challenging, which, at this time of year, can be changeable with possible summer storms”.

You have now a considerable experience in the role of Race Engineer and this year in addition to Carlos you found yourself having to support Oliver Bearman in his Formula 1 debut in Jeddah. What is the key to fulfilling this role at best?

“In my role, it is essential to take care of communication with the driver to capture his sensations and transmit useful information depending on the circumstances and surrounding conditions, which are always extremely changeable. I have worked with drivers with different characteristics and experience helps me to evaluate individual situations to put them in a position to perform at their best”.

“With Oliver, for example, we had little time available and it was important to give him the right information to conduct qualifying and the race. During a championship, however, it is possible to work longer to develop an ever-increasing affinity between the driver and the team”.

Looking more at the personal side, what is the aspect you love most about your job, and which is the most complicated to manage?

“I’ve been doing this job for years and I can’t get enough of the sensations you get during a race weekend, especially when you do a good job. The championship is long and sometimes it’s complicated to manage the moments of great tension that can arise. However, I’m following my passion and it’s a source of pride to be part of Scuderia Ferrari.”