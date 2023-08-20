Still little is known about the aerodynamic regulations of 2026, with the exception of what transpires from the declarations of the protagonists. Among the most recent, the words of Max Verstappen stand out, who revealed that at the moment the plans are for active aerodynamics with automatic control: “And then there’s the active aerodynamics, which you can’t control, because everything will be controlled by the ECU. This, in my opinion, makes driving very uncomfortable, because I prefer to control it myself.”

Active aerodynamics will be an essential tool for the new Formula 1 cars, since the next power units will pose the problem of saving energy due to the high consumption of the hybrid part. Adjustable aerodynamics would make it possible to maintain the necessary load when cornering, and then flatten the aerodynamic appendages once they reach the straight. However, the automatic control by the control unit raises some questions.

Continuous regulation

The active aerodynamics for the next regulations will be profoundly different from the current one. The DRS is in fact an on-off system, i.e. adjustable in only two positions. The idea for 2026 instead is of a continuously variable system, i.e. with the load level adjustable within a range based on the type of curve. Furthermore, as anticipated by Max Verstappen, control would not be in the hands of the pilot, but would be delegated to the ECU.

The idea is still far from being approved even for a question of technical feasibility. In fact, a greater number of solenoid valves would be needed on board the single-seaters than those currently present, which is essential to allow cross-checking of safety. The redundancy of the solenoid valves is necessary to avoid the risk that the malfunction of a single component could compromise the general operation, with the risk that a rider finds himself cornering in a low load configuration. It is possible to increase the number of valves on board, but it would lead to a further increase in weight, already at critical values.

Software freedoms

The practical aspects are then joined by the regulatory ones. In fact, the continuously variable active aerodynamics was created to allow cornering adjustments and not only on the straight, as is currently the case with the DRS. However, this would come close to what was permissible in the 2011when in qualifying the pilots could operate the DRS freely throughout the revolution, including the fastest corners. However, this freedom was soon removed due to the accidents caused by the pilots’ excess confidence. Even if in 2026 the control will be automatic and no longer manual, the problem reappears in a different form, asking the question of whether and how to limit the aggressiveness of engineers in writing control software.

The question mark is whether the ECU software will be standard and the same for everyone or it will be developable by teams. The first scenario appears implausible, as a single control software developed by the Federation would have different effects on individual single-seaters, given the aerodynamic differences between the various cars. However, the FIA ​​may still impose limits on the reduction of wing incidence based on input parameters such as steering angle and car speed.

Instead, the ability for teams to develop software for active aerodynamics would open up an exciting new area of ​​technical competition. The aerodynamic study would no longer concern only the shapes of the individual components, but also their exploitation in a continuously variable system. Depending on the possibility of adjusting the software during the race weekend, this would become effective a new trim parameter. It will therefore be interesting to monitor how the FIA ​​will approach the issue, whether by imposing constraints or guaranteeing the teams a freedom similar to that granted to the drivers in 2011.