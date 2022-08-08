The start of the 2022 season was not an easy one for Lewis Hamilton, who had to struggle with the Mercedes W13 and his porpoising problems in every race. However, with the passage of time, the German team managed to solve some of the problems that plagued an extreme project and before the summer break they already had a car capable of fighting with Red Bull and Ferrari at the top on some occasions, such as happened in Spain, in Great Britain or in the last round in Hungary.

At the Hungaroring the Brit saw his teammate, George Russell, take the first pole position of his career and the first of the year for the Silver Arrows, and this is indicative of the step forward taken by the star’s team. .

The seven-time world champion, on the other hand, only managed to take seventh place in qualifying on Saturday, but it was a failure at the DRS that prevented him from chasing, or even overtaking, his compatriot.

Telemetry data shows how fast Lewis Hamilton was in his first attempt in Q3, when he was less than two tenths behind Russell. During the last lap of the launch, the DRS did not open on the car of the seven times champion causing a loss of about 20 km / h which forced him to abort the lap.

After qualifying Lewis acknowledged that Mercedes could have monopolized the front row had it not been for the problem at the DRS. Maybe just Carlos Sainz jr. he would have found himself between the two German cars.

However, the reality was completely different and Stevenage’s driver had to start from seventh position, seriously compromising his chances of victory. Even the traffic didn’t help at the start, as Lando Norris blocked him until he entered the pits on lap 11. Having freed himself from the McLaren driver Hamilton equaled Russell’s pace despite the two having different tires (medium and soft respectively).

The first important stop occurred on lap 16, when Ruseell went to the pits to mount a set of medium tires, imitated by the seven-time champion on lap 19, although the keystone of the race came shortly after when the the former engaged in a battle which only Hamilton and Verstappen benefited from.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Russell and Leclerc put on a good show on the track for the fans, but the higher lap times meant that the group compacted and Lewis, thanks to an overcut, was able to overtake his teammate.

To this must be added the terrible strategy of Ferrari’s pits, and Sainz’s slow pit, which compromised all podium chances against Mercedes.

Throughout the fight for victory, both the Red Bulls and George Russell lost several seconds, with Lewis Hamilton being one of the smartest to delay his final pitlane stop until lap 51, when he mounted a soft compound used to resist until the end and cross the finish line in second position behind only an unstoppable Max Verstappen who started from tenth place.

If the Brit had stopped earlier he would have found himself in the middle of the fight for the podium with Ferrari, Sergio Pérez and his teammate, and this would not have allowed him to build the necessary margin to get on the second step of the podium.

However, without the problems of the DRS, could Lewis Hamilton have won? Formula 1 simulations report that without traffic the seven-time world champion could have created the gap necessary to keep Max Verstappen at bay, even with the same strategy adopted.

With the advantage of the tires in the final laps and the virtual safety car, Hamilton could have overtaken the Dutchman to win the first race of the year and break a fast of success that has lasted since last year’s race in Jeddah.