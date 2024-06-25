Earlier this month, an accusation against Mercedes, and in particular team principal Toto Wolff, of “systematic sabotage” of the car, strategy and Hamilton’s mental health came via an anonymous email.

The email was sent to the same list of F1 and media representatives who had been forwarded alleged WhatsApp messages regarding the Christian Horner controversy earlier in the year. During the Spanish GP weekend, Wolff dismissed suggestions that the email was real or that it came from one of the team members.

“It doesn’t come from a team member,” Wolff said Friday in Barcelona.

“When we get these kinds of emails, and we get tons of them, it’s upsetting, especially when there’s someone talking about death and all these things.”

Wolff revealed that Mercedes called the police to investigate the email and its origin.

“On this one in particular, I have given instructions to move forward with full force. We have the police investigating. We are researching the IP address,” Wolff added.

“We are also researching phones. All this because online abuse must stop. People cannot hide behind their phones or computers and abuse teams or drivers in this way.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

On Tuesday, however, police said they had not found any criminal wrongdoing, but had advised Mercedes on how to proceed in the event of a repeat offender.

“Northamptonshire Police received a report on 12 June regarding an email that had been circulated within the Mercedes AMG F1 Team,” a spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police told the BBC.

“No criminal offense has been found. However, advice has been given about any other emails the team may receive.”