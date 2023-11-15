F1 and F1 Academy ever closer

There 2024 season from the F1 Academy will see a big change at a regulatory level: all Formula 1 teams, in fact, will have to field a driver representing their team in the 100% female championship, in order to bring the Circus further closer to this competition, while at the same time increasing the possibility of seeing a woman behind the wheel of an F1. Until now, however, the only team that had indicated its representative was McLaren with Bianca Bustamante.

Williams’ choice

It was then the company that officially joined the F1 Academy Williams with the 17 year old American, whose surname cannot go unnoticed: Lia is in fact the Daughter of the late Ken Blockwho became internationally famous for his activity in the Rally and in particular for his stunts with rally cars, better known as ‘Gymkahana’. In doing so, in addition to entering theAcademy of the Grove team, Lia will be the latter’s representative in the team ART Grand Prixwith the 2024 season which will also mark his absolute debut in an open-wheel single-seater.

Welcome to the team, Lia Block! 👋 Lia joins the Williams Racing Driver Academy and will race with @ARTGP in @F1Academy next season! 🤩 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) November 14, 2023

Past experiences and the new adventure

Before now, in fact, Block had ventured into other categories such as i karting and above all the rally starting from the age of 11, winning the Open Two-Wheel Drive title of theAmerican Rally Association 2023, becoming the youngest champion in the series. With the support of the Williams Driver Academy, Block thus expressed all her happiness in view of this new chapter in her career: “I’m really excited to join the Williams Driver Academy and compete in the F1 Academy in 2024 – commented – It’s something I could never have dreamed of. I can’t wait to embrace this new experience and learn as much as I can.”. The Team Principal then welcomed the American into the team James Vowleswho took on this new role at Grove after previous experiences at Mercedes: “We are thrilled to welcome Lia to Williams Racing as an F1 Academy driver for 2024 – he added – Lia has already achieved extraordinary results in motorsport, she has incredible natural talent, a champion mentality and the dedication needed to make her open wheel racing journey a success. We can’t wait to start this journey together. As a team, we are committed to the joint efforts of Formula 1 and F1 Academy to improve female representation in motorsport, and we look forward to working with Lia as a key part of the Williams Racing Driver Academy.”