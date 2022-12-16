Prema Racing is among the teams that will take part in the F1 Academy starting from the 2023 season.

The new single-seater category for women was presented at the last F1 GP in Abu Dhabi, replacing the defunct W Series.

Among the five teams that have joined the championship until 2025, that of the Rosin family appears, which sides together with ART … Continue reading

#Academy #Prema #among #teams #womens #series