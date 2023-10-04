F1 Academy, the first live broadcast arrives

For the first time in its history, the F1 Academy will have a live broadcast race weekend. For the grand finale at COTA in Austin (21-22 October), the all-female championship will be visible live in over 100 states: fans can follow both qualifying sessions and the three races live on the YouTube, of F1 and on F1TV, as well as 18 international broadcasters (as regards Italy there is Sky).

The F1 Academy, born this year from the ashes of the W Series with the direct support of Formula 1 and with the aim of helping the growth in quantity and competitiveness of women in motorsport, will therefore accompany the Circus to Austin, engaged in the same weekend on Texan track. This is a dynamic that we will soon get used to: in each of its race weekends in 2024, the F1 Academy will in fact race on the same circuit as its more renowned male colleagues.

The women’s championship has already hosted six race weekends in 2023: the leader is the Spanish Marta Garciawho leads with 48 points ahead of the Swiss Lena Bühler and therefore has a close eye on the title.

Wolff’s words

“I’ve always said that ‘it has to be seen to be believed’ and there is nothing more powerful than racing globally alongside F1. I would like to thank our broadcast partners for their support and commitment in bringing the F1 Academy to existing audiences and a new generation of fans around the world“, this is the comment of managing director Susie Wolff. “We hope to inspire the girls and women in our home and show them the possibilities of our sport, both on and off the track“.