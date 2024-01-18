New face in F1 Academy

The starting grid of the F1 Academy for the 2024 season it continues to slowly fill up, and the latest official announcement in chronological order came directly from Haas. The team, which in recent days is experiencing the departure of its now former Team Principal Günther Steiner with the arrival of Ayao Komatsu, has announced the driver who will represent the American team in the 100% female single-seater championship.

Who is Haas focusing on?

This is the young American Chloe Chamberswho will sit behind the wheel of the Campos Racing alongside German Carrie Schreiner, part of the Sauber Academy. Winner of several regional and national karting championships, Chambers' name became particularly famous in 2020, the year in which she set the Fastest Vehicle Slalom world record (a right-left slalom between 50 cones) in just 47.45 seconds, doing it in the Porsche 718 Spyder. Having moved to the US F4 and subsequently to the W Series, last year she entered the history of the Toyota Formula Regional Oceaniabecoming the first woman to win in this category after taking pole position.

The first words in Haas

A new parenthesis now opens for Chambers in an open-wheel championship, competing on behalf of a Formula 1 team: “I'm really excited to drive for the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team with Campos Racing in the F1 Academy – he has declared – having the support of Haas will open many doors to new experiences, and will be a place where I can learn. I'm excited to go to Miami for Haas and my home race, it's a race I can't wait to do. It's my first season in the F1 Academy, so I'm looking forward to getting good results and growing as a driver. I did some testing over the winter with Campos Racing, and The team and I work very well together“.

The comment of the new Team Principal

KomatsuTeam Principal of Haas for a few days, thus welcomed the driver who will have the objective of keeping the team's flag flying high in the next championship: “As the father of two karting enthusiasts myself, I know the importance of representation in encouraging the next generation to take that leap and follow their dreams – explained the Japanese manager – It was great to meet Chloe and see her excitement for the upcoming season. The team really enjoyed getting to know her at the factory, talking to our engineers, participating in pit stop practice and taking on her first media obligations. The MoneyGram Haas F1 Team fully supports Formula 1 and the F1 Academy in its objectives and we are committed to increasing the talent pool of young girls and women entering the sport, using our resources.”