The absolute debut

The tests pre-seasons started today a Barcelona have officially launched the new all-female category of the F1 Academy, a series created by Formula 1 with the aim of giving young girls the opportunity to integrate more and more into the world of motorsport, aiming at the general dream of the return of a woman in F1 for the first time in almost thirty years since Giovanna Amati’s last participation in 1992.

The first races at the end of the month

Managed by Susie Wolff, wife of Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff, the actual championship will debut this year on the last weekend of April (Friday 28 and Saturday 29) in Spielberg, Austria, for a total of seven rounds, six of which in Europe and only one in the United States. The latter, scheduled for October on the Texan circuit of Austin, will also take place as a support event for the Formula 1 United States GP, as well as synonymous with the last round of 2023.

The participants

There will be fifteen total participants, three per team: among these, ART Grand Prix, Campos Racing, Rodin Carlin, MP Motorsport and the Italian Press Racing, the only Italian reality present in the category. In fact, among the pilots there will be no ‘blue’ competitors, even if the round of Monza, from 7 to 9 July. The series, which provides for the regulations present in all Formula 4 categories, will take place with single-seaters made up of Tatuus T421 chassis and powered by 165 HP Autotecnica engines. Also in this case, Pirelli will be the sole supplier of tyres.

The format

The pre-season tests in Barcelona will take place today and tomorrow, Wednesday 12 April, and will form part of the total fifteen days of testing allowed. The format includes three races for each of the total seven rounds, for twenty-one challenges overall. The F1 Academy is therefore a series made up exclusively of women, the second after the W Seriesfounded in 2019. The latter, which will not be replaced by the motorsport new entry, has not yet been made official for 2023, thanks to the financial problems already accused in 2022 and which had prompted the organizers to end the season prematurely.