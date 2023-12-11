Another year together

There are still few participants officially under contract with a team for participation in the next season of the F1 Academy, a 100% female championship which will reach its second overall edition in 2024. After the first moves by PREMA and ART Grand Prix, a team which still lacks the announcement of the last driver to complete its line-up, in the last few hours the press release from the team has also arrived Rodin Carlin, with the British house having reconfirmed Abbi Pulling.

Career and arrival in Alpine

Promoted by the team for the inaugural season of the F1 Academy, Pulling will remain in the series after the excellent 5th place in the general classification, obtained thanks to the conquest of seven podiums and two pole positions, as well as four signatures on the fastest lap of the race. Protagonist of a convincing single-seater debut in 2020, then in British Formula 4, Pulling then landed in the former all-female W Series category in 2021, improving her performance the following year. In that same season, the young Englishwoman was included in the project Alpine Affiliates of the French team, until becoming part of theAcademy in 2023.

The first words after the renewal

While waiting for the next championship, Pulling expressed his satisfaction as follows: “I am very grateful to return for another year as an Alpine Academy driver, and I am honored that the BWT Alpine F1 Team has included me in their driver selection for the 2024 F1 Academy season – commented – This will be my third season in the team's driver development program, and it's great to be part of the Alpine Racing family and have such incredible access and support from a Formula 1 team. I can't wait to compete in the series F1 Academy for the second season and to race again with Rodin Carlin. I hope to have a successful year and bring good results for the team. I'm excited to start another season of racing with the Formula 1 support bill, the atmosphere will be incredible.”

Still in Alpine

Happiness also in the words of Julian Rouse, Alpine Sports Director: “We are delighted to announce Abbi as the selected driver for our BWT Alpine F1 Team for the 2024 F1 Academy season. This will be his third season as a member of the Alpine Racing family as an Alpine Academy driver, and he has shown great progress over his time with the team, both on and off the track. It's a fantastic example of how the Academy program aims to contribute to the development of our drivers and support them in the progression of their careers, both as drivers and as people. She will compete in the F1 Academy for the second consecutive season and will be supported by the Academy program and the wider BWT Alpine F1 team throughout her season.”