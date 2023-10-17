The project continues

The road to being able to have one again, after many years female driver competing as a starter in Formula 1 it is still long and tortuous. However, the Circus leaders do not give up from this point of view and continue to believe in the project launched last year F1 Academy. The all-female category that inherited – even if not directly – the mission of the W Series, however starting from different bases.

In this case, in fact, the objective is to help young female pilots grow, so as to give them a starting point that puts them in the right conditions to compete on equal terms with their male colleagues in the path that is preparatory to landing in F1 and which passes through F2 and F3. It is no coincidence that the F1 Academy actually represents the ‘fourth level’ of the pyramid that leads up to Formula 1.

New ‘world’ calendar

The current season concludes this weekend in Austinwith the only non-European stage of the championship which will also be the first ever to be paired as a support event with the Formula 1 Grand Prix. However, the organizers of the championship have already the appointment for 2024 has been relaunchedthe year in which we will try to make a huge leap in quality in terms of visibility.

In fact, the rounds will always remain seven, but they will be divided into three continents: Europe, America and Asia. A very interesting challenge given that the W Series had fallen – financially – in the very season in which it had tried to permanently leave the European borders. The 2024 F1 Academy will race in Saudi Arabia, Miami, Spain, Holland, Singapore, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, always alongside Formula 1. This is also a very important leap in terms of popularity. Naturally, there was no shortage of those who turned up their noses at the choice of some countries in which women’s rights are unfortunately not yet adequately respected. Only time will tell if this will be a winning choice for the category.