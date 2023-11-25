After 180 minutes of free practice, we were starting to believe that the world champions could concede something to their opponents in Abu Dhabi, delivering a hard-fought final race. The qualifications, however, lead us to think otherwise. With a kidney blow Red Bull finds the right balance with the set-up, allowing Verstappen to impose himself peremptorily on Saturday evening. Behind him it is difficult to identify a clear challenger: Leclerc and Ferrari are clawing at the second row, but the impression is that the challenge for the podium will also involve both McLarens, as well as Russell’s Mercedes.

Red Bull, an uphill weekend

The last weekend of the world champions had not started in the best way. On Friday Verstappen finds himself in his hands a car that doesn’t indulge him, wild and with a tendency to go out of the functioning window. The Dutchman complains about a car jumping over bumps at Yas Marina, something heard on other occasions during the season, especially on city tracks. The RB19 revolves around a car concept that sees it run low to maximize the load from the bottom, consequently rigid on the suspensions to avoid impacting the ground.

Rigid mechanics inevitably bring too many problems when it comes to crossing curbs and bumps in the asphalt, present in Abu Dhabi especially in turns 2, 3, 11 and 15. The choice is never simple, as the only way to being able to soften the suspensions means raising the car, but this is a costly operation in terms of aerodynamic load from the bottom. At Yas Marina also Red Bull also clashes with some balance issues tending to slide with the rear, something that rarely happened to the RB19. The slip then triggered a vicious circle by overheating the tires, losing grip and increasing the tendency to slip.

On Friday night Red Bull thus tried to tackle the double problem of rebounds and oversteer, but the situation did not improve in Saturday afternoon testing. Verstappen complains of the same problems, so much so that the mechanics are immortalized in the pits making mechanical adjustments to the suspensions. The team has no choice but to change the set-up at the end of FP3, going into qualifying in the dark without being sure that the fixes would work. However, the clock once again proved the world champions right, also aided by a track that was 10°C colder in the evening, helping to regain grip at the rear. From the first lap Verstappen finds himself in his hands of that well-balanced RB19 which has already given him eighteen victories this season, taking him to pole position for one last time.

Norris makes a mistake, Leclerc takes advantage

Verstappen’s pole however remains in doubt until the end, under the threat of a McLaren in form especially in the hands of Lando Norris. The medium-high mileage corners are confirmed to be McLaren’s great strength, which in fact prints the first and fourth best passes ever in the first sector. On the contrary the MCL60 accumulates delay on the straights in the central sector, where Norris loses two tenths of Verstappen. The English car proves to be ineffective on the straight, where the Briton pays 9 km/h from the world champion, passing slower than any other car. Despite everything, McLaren still had the potential to challenge for pole position in the third sector. Norris, however, made a mistake by tailing out under the hotel, betrayed by the rear tires whose temperatures historically reach the stars in the third sector of Abu Dhabi.

Taking advantage of this is Charles Leclerc, who brings the Ferrari on the front row for the fifth consecutive time, a figure which is already indicative in itself. At Yas Marina, however, the second place of the SF-23 comes as a surprise. During qualifying and already in the afternoon tests the Monegasque had said on the radio that he was surprised at the delay experienced by his rivals, even though he was satisfied with his laps. The impression is that in Abu Dhabi the Red car does not lack balance or nervousness, but rather a lack of grip. A deficiency probably also dictated by the slightly more relaxed aerodynamic configuration, which yields a few tenths in the central sector, then paid for with a few more difficulties in the last sector. It is Leclerc himself who also underlines how on a single lap Ferrari struggles more than its opponents with used tyres, suddenly coming back to life with many new tires fitted.

Mercedes he will start from fourth place with George Russell. English is the author of the best time in the last sector, confirming a competitiveness already shown since Friday. The performances of the W14 and Russell in the final stretch demonstrate not only a good mixed balance with aerodynamic load, but also the effectiveness in managing the temperatures of the rear tires throughout the lap. On the other hand, Mercedes is among the cars that improve the least in the transition from free practice to qualifying, despite the strong evolution of the track. Hamilton is also not as incisive, remaining excluded from Q2, but Sainz is no better either, eliminated in Q1. Abu Dhabi was a very tight qualifying, with fifteen drivers within less than half a second in the first session. Similar situations require absolute perfection in driving, positioning in traffic, tire preparation and management, something that the two standard bearers from Ferrari and Mercedes have not achieved.

Towards the race

If for the Grand Prix the forecasts are all in favor of a Verstappen ride, the fight for the podium is more uncertain. There was no shortage of some in the Saturday afternoon tests race pace simulations. The pace shown by Ferrari is encouraging, but the Maranello team was the only one to run on the medium tyre, having already tested the soft on Friday. On the soft surfaces Alonso expresses a faster pace than that of Hamilton, who however shows greater consistency in his times. McLaren, on the other hand, renounces carrying out a Grand Prix simulation, without offering previews of what the values ​​on the field will be on the last Sunday of the year.