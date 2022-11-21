Tuesday’s Abu Dhabi test will be crucial for both the Formula 1 teams and Pirelli, as the definitive tires for 2023 will undergo their first full track test.

The session will also be the first real test of a new hard compound that will be placed between the current C1 and C2. All 10 teams will be able to field two cars each, one for the starting drivers and one reserved for rookie drivers who have competed in less than two races.

Only the 2023 tires will be used, which means rookies will have to play an important role.

The teams participated in testing with 2023 tires in both FP2 in Austin and Mexico City. However, these sessions were ‘blind’ and while some drivers used the same tires that will be used in Abu Dhabi, others used experimental versions which were not selected for testing.

For Abu Dhabi the tires will be prepared as agreed with the teams and the FIA ​​for 2023, with a two-hour preheating at 70°.

The tire split between the starters and rookies is different, with the former receiving more sets and therefore potentially having more mileage over the course of the day. The assignments are as follows:

Starting drivers – 10 sets: 1 C1, 1 C2, 3 C3, 3 C4, 2 C5.

Rookie drivers – 8 sets: 2 C3, 4 C4, 2 C5.

McLaren Pirelli tires and rims Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“The split was decided together with the FIA,” Pirelli chief engineer Simone Berra told Motorsport.com about the choices. “So we will only bring one set of the harder range, C1 and C2, and some sets of C3, C4 and C5, of course, because they are more suited to this circuit.”

“The idea is that young drivers can work harder on the softer range and increase their confidence with the car.”

For 2023, the five existing slick compounds are unchanged from this year, while the main change for next season concerns the construction.

“The 2023 specification is different in terms of structure on both the front and rear axles, especially the front,” Berra said. “We worked a lot on the structure to improve the integrity of the front axle and to decrease the pressure requirements of the front axle a bit compared to the current ones.”

Berra confirmed there will be an additional sixth compound in 2023, with the current C1 becoming C0 and a new C1 introduced to fill the perceived gap between the current C1 and C2. The new tire was tested by some riders in Austin.

“We have a new version of the C1 which will therefore no longer be the current C1, but a new tire which should provide more grip than the old one. We have received some feedback that the C1 lacked some grip”.

“The current C1 will become the C0 for next year. So, next year we will have six compounds, the C0 which is the current C1, the new C1, and then the others which will remain unchanged on the new structure. The C0 will be used in the most stressful circuits, which will probably be Silverstone, Suzuka and Qatar”.

Pirelli tyres Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Regarding the decision to switch to the 70°C warm up instead of the expected 50°, Berra said: “We focused a lot on the structure, because that was the main focus of this year’s development. We didn’t develop many different compounds and therefore we have not reached the goal of 50 degrees”.

“By asking the drivers for their feedback, asking the FIA ​​what the savings were in terms of energy consumption, it was decided that the best solution was to maintain the 70 degrees.”

Pirelli will also do some testing with the 2022 cars in the winter, before the 2023 cars are ready.

Attention will focus on rain tires at Paul Ricard and Fiorano, while work on slicks – for 2024 – will be carried out at Portimao. So far the participation of Ferrari, Aston Martin and AlphaTauri has been confirmed, while Mercedes has said it is interested in helping out.

“There will be some tests, but not with all teams,” Berra said. “We asked them for availability and some of them answered positively”.

“We will work mainly on the intermediates and the wets, because for us it’s the best period of testing in cold temperatures and in representative conditions. And then we will do a couple of tests on the slick tires for the new 2024 specifications”.