At 6.00pm in Abu Dhabi the curtain fell on the 2023 Formula 1 season. The last day of testing, as per tradition, saw the twenty drivers on track in the afternoon session simulating qualifying in the last hour of activity, with the freshest track. In the first twenty minutes there were many improvements, including that of Esteban Ocon (1’24″393) who later confirmed the fastest lap of the day and Pato O’Ward (1’24″662). Both returned to the track in the final stages, but were unable to lower their respective times despite the better track conditions.

The session was interrupted thirty-eight minutes from the checkered flag, due to a problem with the Iwasa power unit which blocked the AlphaTauri near the pit entrance. The green light came back on after seventeen minutes, and all the riders returned to the track for the final ‘runs’ on C5 tyre, the softest in the Pirelli range. The last driver to improve his time under the checkered flag was Frederic Vesti, who managed to overtake Sergio Perez at the last minute. The time obtained in the morning by Carlos Sainz was confirmed as fifth overall, ahead of Fernando Alonso, Jack Doohan and Robert Shwartzman. The Ferrari tester concluded a very intense day, with 123 laps completed.