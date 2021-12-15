At 18:00, as scheduled, the curtain fell on the Yas Marina tests and on the 2021 Formula 1 season. The last engine to go out was the Honda mounted on Sergio Perez’s Red Bull, almost a symbolic gesture part of the Japanese manufacturer at the end of a triumphal season which, however, also marks the farewell to Formula 1.

At the head and tail of the last standings of the year we find two Haas, led by Robert Shwartzman, the only driver on the track with the 2021 single-seater.

The Russian driver concluded a positive test with a double simulation of a fast lap that allowed him to take away a small satisfaction, reaching four tenths of the time obtained in qualifying last Saturday by Mick Schumacher.

In the rest of the group, all on the track with ‘mule car’, Lando Norris finished in command. The McLaren driver confirmed a mix of desire for a holiday together with the expectation of a 2022 that does not see that far.

“We ended a good day – he commented – gathering a lot of useful information that will help us work during the winter break. There is a lot of work to do for next season, but I’m already excited. Now, however, I hope that all those who have faced this long season can take a rest ”.

Both McLaren and Mercedes finished the day’s schedule two hours ahead of the checkered flag. 103 laps completed by Norris, 82 those of George Russell, who gave up the qualifying simulation.

Between the two was Sebastian Vettel, author of three long-runs alternating C3 and C4 compounds. As yesterday, the race simulations showed some graining, but nothing that caused Pirelli to worry.

“We are overall satisfied – commented the manager Mario Isola – I can’t wait to evaluate the performance of these tires on the 2022 single-seaters, with the ‘mule cars’ it is not realistically possible to optimize the set-up in the best way, but in general we are happy with what we saw on the track ”.

The marathon runner of the day was Carlos Sainz, with 151 laps under his belt (almost three Grands Prix) ahead of Guanyu Zhou (150) and Pierre Gasly (149). The work was mainly concentrated on the C3 and C4 compounds, and the problems that emerged yesterday (a greater tendency to lock when braking) was reduced with the lowering of the pressure of the front tires from 21.5 psi at the start of the test to 20.0 of today.

The drivers also indicated a certain weighting of the steering linked to the greater weight of the rim / tire tandem, but even in this case the definitive evaluations are postponed to the first tests with the new single-seaters.

The final estimates of the 18 “tires indicate a gap of about 1” 5 compared to the 13 “, a figure that Pirelli considers very encouraging as it is a project in its infancy. The delta between the compounds, which was confirmed in line with expectations and with the previous generation used until last weekend, is also as planned.

Carlos Sainz Jr, Ferrari SF90 mule car Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Here is the final table of the Abu Dhabi tests Pos. Pilot Car Weather Turns 1 Robert Shwartzman Haas 1’25 “348 130 2 Lando Norris McLaren 1’25 “809 103 3 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’26 “379 134 4 George Russell Mercedes 1’26 “404 82 5 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1’26 “451 149 6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’26 “706 151 7 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’26 “940 148 8 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo 1’27 “850 150 9 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1’27 “991 118 10 Pietro Fittipaldi Haas 1’28 “662 123