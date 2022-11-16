As has been a tradition for some years now, the Abu Dhabi race closes the F1 season which has issued its sentences in advance, leaving the honors of the final catwalk to the last race.

The Yas Marina circuit is 5,281m long, with a total of 16 corners, and has characteristics similar to those of a street circuit: high downforce, low grip and twisty layout, although partially modified in recent years to increase the fast sections that therefore they require a balanced load balancing.

MegaRide technicians analyzed the temperatures on the 4 tires in a lap of the track and showed that the tires are all more or less equally stressed. The left tires, however, can be slightly more critical as they are in support in several consecutive corners.

Megaride graph on the distribution of temperatures in the four tires on the Abu Dhabi circuit Photo by: MegaRide

The big evidence, however, is that compared to the past, as seen last year, thanks to the new layout, the lateral loads will certainly be greater due to the increased number of corners to be covered at higher speed.

In the graph proposed below, the MegaRide engineers have underlined the percentage rate of energy generated on average in one lap on the old layout of the Yas Marina circuit and on the new one.

The comparison shows that the percentage of lateral friction power has grown significantly, exceeding 42% of the total, while in the old layout, which included more slow and angular curves, the percentage of lateral friction power was approximately 36% of the total, which required good traction, similar to what happens on most street circuits.

Megaride chart Photo by: MegaRide

The similarity with the street circuits is also found on the compounds chosen by Pirelli for the occasion: we are talking about the three softest ones, namely C3, C4 and C5.

The generally very slippery track requires the use of softer compounds compatible with different ambient temperatures since the Grand Prix is ​​held at sunset, therefore with very variable air and asphalt temperatures between the afternoon and evening.

Being a very “green” asphalt, therefore very slippery and with little rubber, it could be risky to choose a strategy focused on the C5 in the race since, with the low temperatures in the evening, graining phenomena could be triggered.

From last year’s data analysis, the C3 proved to be the right choice, favoring very long stints with little wear and tear. The C5 seems to be suitable only for qualifying or very short race runs.