Mercedes is officially second in the 2023 constructors’ championship, at the end of a long and up-and-down battle with Ferrari. The Brackley team made a decisive move in the summer, thanks to a car that responded well to the updates, as well as being competitive on traditional European tracks. The Maranello team, on the other hand, was the author of an unlikely recovery in the last third of the season, benefiting from a mix of circuits that was on average friendlier to the Red. The Cavallino also reaped the fruits of the work on the set-ups to broaden the operating window of the SF-23, giving Leclerc and Sainz a more predictable, constant and drivable car. It all came down to the decisive event in Abu Dhabi, giving away an exciting challenge on a sporting, technical and strategic level.

The prelude

Free practice had not anticipated what the power ratios would be in the race, with the simulations at full fuel load being out of phase and not comparable. One could already be seen from the tests Mercedes comfortable in warmer conditions, with Russell fastest in both FP1 and FP3, both held before sunset. The Brackley team showed excellent management of rear tire temperatures, which historically in Abu Dhabi tend to overheat once they reach the third sector.

Unfortunately for Mercedes, however, at Yas Marina qualifying and the race were held after sunset, with the asphalt about ten degrees cooler. Not only has the W14 lost its advantage in terms of tire management, it has found it in slight trouble with the balance, so much so that Russell was among the drivers to earn the least as the track evolved from free practice to qualifying. Ferrari on his part already on Friday showed itself to be incisive on the flying lap in the evening, at least on new tyres, with Leclerc authoring the fastest lap of FP2.

Qualifying was characterized by overall balance, with 15 drivers within just over 4 tenths of a second in Q1, a scenario in which even details could make the difference. Carlos Sainz noticed this, forced by traffic to take a faster preparation lap than desired. At the decisive moment the Spaniard was unable to put his SF-23 perfectly in the operating window, being eliminated. He doesn’t fare particularly better than Lewis Hamilton, who was also excluded in Q2. Saturday qualifying looked like this set up a global challenge on two fronts: Russell and Leclerc competing for the podium, with Hamilton and Sainz picking up every available point.

The race

At the start Leclerc capitalized on his second place on the grid as best he could, defending his position and being able to travel in free air, or almost so. Not much ahead of him in fact Verstappen fails to extend, in a stint on medium tires where the limiting factor is graining on the front right. The comparison between Leclerc and Russell is impossible at this stage, with the Englishman having to extricate himself from the traffic of the two McLarens in the first part of the race. However, the picture is similar to the one seen on other occasions, i.e. a Ferrari that manages to express itself best on the softest compound – C5 – so much so that it can afford to extend its stint by three laps.

In the central part of the race on hard tires and with the tank starting to run out, Ferrari isn’t as incisive, a dynamic also seen in other Grands Prix. Verstappen makes the decisive move in the lead, while Leclerc begins to watch out for the return of Russell who, albeit slightly, turns slightly faster. The scene then moves again one last time on lap 34: Norris returns to the pits to cover Ocon’s stop, forcing Russell to stop on the next lap, followed by Leclerc on the next lap.

In the last stint on hard rubber the Monegasque is once again the fastest of the non-Red Bulls, confirming one Ferrari in the role of second force. The verdict is almost a surprise given the premises of the previous days, where the SF-23 had been the slowest in the crucial third sector, suggesting a difficult race in tire management. At the finish line Leclerc was second ahead of Russell, a result which was not enough for Ferrari to take second place in the world championship, however, so much so that they attempted in every way to put Perez between themselves and Mercedes.

The second lines

In Abu Dhabi, second place among the manufacturers is also decided on the edge of the points zone. Hamilton, 11th on the grid, starts on medium tyres, like almost all of his colleagues. Ferrari on the other hand, having to recover from 16th place, opted for hard tires with Carlos Sainz, so as to escape from the traffic. The choice is shared with only Bottas and Stroll, with the Canadian becoming an interesting reference for Sainz’s race. In the first laps after the start the Spaniard settled in 13th place, about 2 seconds behind the Aston Martin on hard tyres. However, while Stroll stops along with the rest of the group, Ferrari chooses to extend the first stint.

The extra laps cost Sainz dearly, who after returning from the break was 16th, now 8 seconds away from Stroll who also preceded him by four positions. It is difficult to establish whether the Ferrari wall initially aimed at a stop alone only to change his mind during the process, but the subsequent radio communication in which the Spaniard is informed of the plan to hope for a Safety Car sounds like a surrender. Aston Martin, on the other hand, follows a more linear strategy, switching to medium in the last stint with which Stroll moves to tenth position, finishing 11 seconds behind Lewis Hamilton.

Given Ferrari’s potential in Abu Dhabi, it is realistic to believe that with a different strategy Sainz would have had the opportunity to grab tenth place. However, it would have been more difficult to get the better of Hamilton’s Mercedes, an awareness that probably pushed the Cavallino to take some risks with the strategy to gain more than just a single point. Overall, both the Spaniard’s race and Lewis Hamilton’s ninth place finish tell how much, except for Red Bull, comebacks are increasingly difficult for the leading teams, a sign of great balance and growing competitiveness of the entire starting field.

The other challenge

Another fight is also taking place in Abu Dhabi, the one for seventh place in the world championship. At Yas Marina Williams does not show the potential to fight for the top-10, which is why AlphaTauri has its own destiny in its own hands, with the possibility of overtaking their rivals as long as they gain 7 points. Daniel Ricciardo, however, is cut out of any fight. Fifteenth on the grid, the Australian was also forced to stop early on lap 8 to remove a torn visor from the brake ducts, affecting his strategy.

Yuki Tsunoda, on the other hand, was 6th in qualifying, a position which if confirmed in the race would be enough to propel the team to seventh place among the constructors. The Japanese defended his position at the start and showed remarkable pace in the first stint, so much so that he managed to attack Piastri’s McLaren. The AlphaTauri at the end of the season is confirmed closer in pace to the leading teams than the results would suggest, an impression that has already emerged in Brazil. Furthermore, in Abu Dhabi the AT04 is further reinvigorated by a completely new floor, which does not disappoint expectations.

Everything seems to be going in favor of the Faenza team who, however, perhaps aware of losing 6th place with the arrival of the recovering Perez, opts for an alternative strategy, going for the single stop. As an attacker, Tsunoda finds himself as a defender, falling further and further down to eighth place, excellently defended against Hamilton’s attacks. Seventh place in the world championship thus goes to Williams, less competitive on average than AlphaTauri at the end of the season, but which the merit of having reacted earlier and better with the developments, also anticipating the resources invested in the 2024 project. In the meantime, the end-of-season values ​​constitute the basis from which we will start for the new year, which will be arrived at with total continuity of the technical regulations, unlike what occurred last winter.