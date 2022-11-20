race results, classification and order of arrival of the race F1 to Abu Dhabilast race of 2022 Formula 1 World Championship won by the World Champion Max Verstappen on the trail of Yas Marina. The pilot of Red Bull he dominated the race quite easily starting from pole positionbefore Charles Leclerc And Sergio Perez with the Ferrari driver who, thanks to his one-stop strategy, won the title vice world champion just to the detriment of the Mexican. There Ferrari he also achieved the minimum goal of second place in the Constructors Championship.

In Abu Dhabi Max Verstappen closed the Formula 1 World Championship in style winning the 15th race out of the 22 disputed in total.

Verstappen dominated the Abu Dhabi GP conquering the 1st position at the first corner

The Dutchman conquered the first position at the start and never left it. Behind there was tussle between Sergio Perez And Charles Leclerc with the latter opting for one more defensive one-stop strategymanaged to secure the second place finish in the Abu Dhabi race and consequently the title of vice world champion.

Leclerc finished the Abu Dhabi race in 2nd place, conquering the title of Vice Champion

Carlos Sainz finished fourth ahead of George Russell while Lewis Hamilton he retired to the pits with three laps to go. Sebastian Vettel With the’Aston Martin he finished his last F1 race in ninth place.

The victory and the numbers of Max Verstappen in the final race in Abu Dhabi certified the domain which he has had together with Red Bull this season. At the start of the World Cup Ferrari it seemed to have more but then had to give way to Red Bull.

Vettel ended his F1 career with 9th place in Abu Dhabi

There Final standings of the World Cup finally certified i true values ​​emerged on the trackwhere Red Bull was the absolute ruler, the Ferrari second force especially with Charles Leclerc and the Mercedes more detached and never really at the level of its rivals.

F1 race podium 2022 ABU DHABI

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

3) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

F1 2022 Race Standings ABU DHABI, FINISH ORDER

POS # PILOT STABLE LAPS TIME WITHDRAW 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 58 1:27’45.914 2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 58 8,771 3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 58 10.093 4 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 58 24,892 5 63 George Russell Mercedes 58 35,888 6 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 58 56,234 7 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 58 57,240 8 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 58 1’16.931 9 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 58 1’23.268 10 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 58 1’23,898 11 22 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri Red Bull 58 1’29.371 12 24 Guan Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari 57 1 lap 13 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 57 1 lap 14 10 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri Red Bull 57 1 lap 15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 57 1 lap 16 47 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 57 1 lap 17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 57 1 lap 18 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 55 3 Laps Hydraulic 19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 55 3 Laps Retired 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 27 31 Laps Retired Final classification, order of arrival of the GP Abu Dhabi F1 2022

The 2022 Formula 1 season ended in Abu Dhabi

