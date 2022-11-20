race results, classification and order of arrival of the race F1 to Abu Dhabilast race of 2022 Formula 1 World Championship won by the World Champion Max Verstappen on the trail of Yas Marina. The pilot of Red Bull he dominated the race quite easily starting from pole positionbefore Charles Leclerc And Sergio Perez with the Ferrari driver who, thanks to his one-stop strategy, won the title vice world champion just to the detriment of the Mexican. There Ferrari he also achieved the minimum goal of second place in the Constructors Championship.
In Abu Dhabi Max Verstappen closed the Formula 1 World Championship in style winning the 15th race out of the 22 disputed in total.
The Dutchman conquered the first position at the start and never left it. Behind there was tussle between Sergio Perez And Charles Leclerc with the latter opting for one more defensive one-stop strategymanaged to secure the second place finish in the Abu Dhabi race and consequently the title of vice world champion.
Carlos Sainz finished fourth ahead of George Russell while Lewis Hamilton he retired to the pits with three laps to go. Sebastian Vettel With the’Aston Martin he finished his last F1 race in ninth place.
The victory and the numbers of Max Verstappen in the final race in Abu Dhabi certified the domain which he has had together with Red Bull this season. At the start of the World Cup Ferrari it seemed to have more but then had to give way to Red Bull.
There Final standings of the World Cup finally certified i true values emerged on the trackwhere Red Bull was the absolute ruler, the Ferrari second force especially with Charles Leclerc and the Mercedes more detached and never really at the level of its rivals.
F1 race podium 2022 ABU DHABI
1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
3) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
F1 2022 Race Standings ABU DHABI, FINISH ORDER
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|LAPS
|TIME
|WITHDRAW
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|58
|1:27’45.914
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|58
|8,771
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|58
|10.093
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|58
|24,892
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|58
|35,888
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|58
|56,234
|7
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|58
|57,240
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|58
|1’16.931
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren Mercedes
|58
|1’23.268
|10
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|58
|1’23,898
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Alpha Tauri Red Bull
|58
|1’29.371
|12
|24
|Guan Yu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|57
|1 lap
|13
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|57
|1 lap
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpha Tauri Red Bull
|57
|1 lap
|15
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|57
|1 lap
|16
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas Ferrari
|57
|1 lap
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|57
|1 lap
|18
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|55
|3 Laps
|Hydraulic
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Mercedes
|55
|3 Laps
|Retired
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine Renault
|27
|31 Laps
|Retired
You may also be interested in this content
👉 F1 2022 Calendar
👉 F1 2023 Calendar
👉 F1 2022 Drivers and Constructors standings
👉 Drivers and constructors F1 points as they are assigned
👉 LIVE F1 times
👉 New single-seaters with ground effect
👉 F1 2022 NEWS
👉 New technical regulation F1 2022
👉 What do you think about the F1 season? Jump over F1 discussions on the FORUM!
COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK
#Abu #Dhabi #race #results #standings #order #arrival
Leave a Reply