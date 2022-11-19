In the qualifications of the Abu Dhabi GPlast race of 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, came the pole position of Max Verstappen in front of the box mate Sergio Perez. Two o’clock on the starting grid Red Bull precede the Ferrari that with Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz occupy the entire second row. Looking to the fight for second place among the Constructors, the Reds seemed faster than the Mercedes who are in the third row. Sebastian Vettel in the last qualifying of his F1 career he obtained the ninth fastest time.
Max Verstappen with the time of 1’23,824 took the pole position of Abu Dhabi GP 2022, the twentieth in his career. The World Champion was absolutely the fastest in qualifying which took place on the track Yas Marina.
In second position is Sergio Perez fighting for the title of vice-champion of the World with Charles Leclerc.
Ferrari in Abu Dhabi it seemed more competitive compared to the last disappointing races in Mexico And Brazil so much so that the Monegasque obtained the third time less than three tenths from Verstappen’s pole. Carlos Sainz is fourth to four-tenths, ahead of Lewis Hamilton And George Russell.
The Mercedesveterans of the Brazilian double, have accused a delay of more than six tenths from the pole position
Pole position qualifying F1 Gp Abu Dhabi 2022 STARTING GRID
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|TIME
|KM/K
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1’23,824
|226,803
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|0.228
|226.188
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|0.268
|226.080
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|0.418
|225,678
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|0.684
|224,968
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|0.687
|224,960
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|0.945
|224,275
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|1.006
|224.114
|9
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1.137
|223,768
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine Renault
|1,272
|223.413
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Alpha Tauri Red Bull
|1,395
|223.091
|12
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas Ferrari
|1.401
|223.075
|13
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren Mercedes
|1.221
|223,547
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1,535
|222,725
|15
|24
|Guan Yu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|1,584
|222,597
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|2.010
|221,492
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpha Tauri Red Bull
|2.035
|221.428
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|2.068
|221.343
|19
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|2.204
|220,993
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Mercedes
|2,230
|220,926
F1 2022 TIMETABLE GP ABU DHABI SKY, NOW & TV8
14.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, deferred at 18.00 on TV8)
F1 2022 ABU DHABI GP TIMETABLES
