In the qualifications of the Abu Dhabi GPlast race of 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, came the pole position of Max Verstappen in front of the box mate Sergio Perez. Two o’clock on the starting grid Red Bull precede the Ferrari that with Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz occupy the entire second row. Looking to the fight for second place among the Constructors, the Reds seemed faster than the Mercedes who are in the third row. Sebastian Vettel in the last qualifying of his F1 career he obtained the ninth fastest time.

Max Verstappen with the time of 1’23,824 took the pole position of Abu Dhabi GP 2022, the twentieth in his career. The World Champion was absolutely the fastest in qualifying which took place on the track Yas Marina.

In second position is Sergio Perez fighting for the title of vice-champion of the World with Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari in Abu Dhabi it seemed more competitive compared to the last disappointing races in Mexico And Brazil so much so that the Monegasque obtained the third time less than three tenths from Verstappen’s pole. Carlos Sainz is fourth to four-tenths, ahead of Lewis Hamilton And George Russell.

The Mercedesveterans of the Brazilian double, have accused a delay of more than six tenths from the pole position

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME KM/K 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’23,824 226,803 2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 0.228 226.188 3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0.268 226.080 4 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 0.418 225,678 5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0.684 224,968 6 63 George Russell Mercedes 0.687 224,960 7 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 0.945 224,275 8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1.006 224.114 9 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1.137 223,768 10 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1,272 223.413 11 22 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri Red Bull 1,395 223.091 12 47 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 1.401 223.075 13 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1.221 223,547 14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1,535 222,725 15 24 Guan Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1,584 222,597 16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 2.010 221,492 17 10 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri Red Bull 2.035 221.428 18 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 2.068 221.343 19 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 2.204 220,993 20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 2,230 220,926 The starting grid of the Abu Dhabi GP F1 2022

F1 2022 TIMETABLE GP ABU DHABI SKY, NOW & TV8

14.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, deferred at 18.00 on TV8)

