Two roosters in a henhouse have often not led to excellent results in motorsport. Yet to try to beat or at least fight on almost equal terms with Toyota Racing, Hyundai Motorsport had to put together the same driver lineup that in 2022 had led to 5 overall successes in the season.

Ott Tanak’s return to Alzenau after just one season is the first stone on which Hyundai must build its relaunch. The Estonian returns alongside Thierry Neuville and it will be up to the team to try to manage the two drivers, who in the past have shown that they don’t like each other, to put it mildly.

Bringing Tanak back and teaming him up with Neuville is a statement of intent from Hyundai, although its team principal – Cyril Abiteboul – doesn’t think so. According to him, it is too early to create expectations and have clear objectives for 2024, but starting from the two riders now under contract it is logical to expect much more than what was achieved in this disappointing 2023 campaign.

“I think it’s a bit too early to talk about goals for next year,” Abiteboul told Motorsport.com. “I think in motorsport the focus is relative to what is happening on the other side and the type of competition you take part in.”

“I believe we are the first to announce our plans for next year for two cars and we will take some time to decide on the third car and, possibly, the team.”

“But before saying what we want to achieve next year I want to see what type of championship it will be, but for sure the priorities will be different considering that we have two drivers capable of winning rallies and two drivers who are always fighting for the title.”

“It will certainly be difficult to manage the two drivers. But I think the organization is made for that. But I don’t think they would have been ready to win this year. After a season in which we learned, I’m sure we will be able to manage and execute things will be good in 2023.”

“They (Thierry and Ott) brought the best out of each other last season. The team won 5 races with a car that, from what I’m told, wasn’t very competitive or reliable. So I think that says something “.

“This year we only had one win, so we won’t do the same in terms of number of wins. I think the car is a little more competitive and reliable than last year.”