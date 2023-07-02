Completely reversed scenarios at the Red Bull Ring compared to last season. In 2022 Ferrari had outclassed Red Bull in terms of tire management, deluding its fans that Austria could be the beginning of a world championship comeback. A year later, Max Verstappen put the seal on what was a year of domination by the Milton Keynes stable. The magnificent RB18 and RB19 have won all the Grands Prix held in the last twelve months, with the sole exception of the event in Brazil which went to Mercedes. One can only pay due compliments to the world champions, but at the same time the practically intact superiority invites us to reflect on a system that needs to be reviewed.

The Failure of Prohibition

Formula 1 stands as a compromise between entertainment and competition, aspects which, however, without a real fight at the top, both fail. It is Hamilton himself who launches the appeal, noting how the eras of domination are increasingly frequent and lasting, destined to continue due to the way the system is structured. It matters little if the same English driver won six world titles during the era of Mercedes supremacy, it’s about an issue with no cheer or faction. Even Red Bull itself lives under the constant threat that someone else in 2026 will unseat it from the throne to stay there for a long time.

The spectrum of Balance of performance it recurs when the problem of grid imbalance is addressed. However, the BoP was created for a completely different type of regulation, which while not being any less valid, is distant from the philosophy of Formula 1. Hamilton then proposes something different: a minimum deadline during the season before which the teams cannot work on the next car. The Englishman’s concern stems from having experienced Mercedes dominance firsthand, when the team could afford to anticipate the new car project, consolidating the technical advantage.

However, the proposal from the multiple world champion betrays a mentality that is increasingly rooted in Formula 1, probably the cause of those problems that he seeks instead to cure. Whenever we have found ourselves faced with the overwhelming power of some team, we have tried to actively intervene to reduce its competitiveness. There have been frequent changes in regulations or technical directives presented as necessary for safety, but which in some cases aimed at slowing down the rulers. In general, the organizers have tried to structure an increasingly restrictive Formula 1, with numerous restrictions to prevent any forward escape: limitations on hours in the wind tunnel, abolition of private tests and increasingly prescriptive technical regulations. A prohibition that has had the opposite effect with respect to the intent, whose failure can be decreed.

Inverted perspective

One can only wonder then whether the problem lies in a wrong approach. More than worrying about slowing down the winners, we should instead take action to facilitate the recovery of those who are chasing, in full compliance with the meritocracy of sport. The latest technical regulations place great attention on the surface, whose regulatory limits will inevitably lead the cars to converge. However, this is only part of the solution, requiring a 360° approach.

In each regulatory cycle the cars progress rapidly in the first part, to then progressively reach their ultimate potential. This can also be seen in the now similar performances of the various power units, with Honda deeming it has reached 98% of the potential allowed by the regulations. It is precisely this stage, where performance converges and balance is achieved, that you should aim for. The free practice sessions, on the other hand, are increasingly scarce in terms of duration and number, like the collective tests, hindering the study work of the teams. In the second year of the ground effect regulations, several teams are still busy questioning which concept is more effective. The hope is that we give up reasoning in terms of limits and constraints, wondering instead how to structure a system that puts all in the same conditions of being able to work freely. The faster teams progress, the sooner they reach their full potential, synonymous with balance.

The race

Meanwhile, Formula 1 continues to race, in a calendar that won’t let you catch your breath in July. In Austria Verstappen accumulates a margin of more than 20 seconds, before a controversial stop for the fastest lap. Red Bull thus returns to the gaps seen throughout the season, relegating Canada to a ‘misstep’ and wiping out any doubts that RB19 may be approached any time soon. Spielberg also puts Sergio Perez back on the podium, author of a consistent race in terms of pace even more than the comeback.

Shy smiles at Ferrari, at the end of a weekend that saw the SF-23 in the role of second force. With its high-speed corners, Austria represents a more convincing track for the Red compared to friendly Montreal. However, the Red Bull Ring remains a track where traction qualities emerge, an area in which Ferrari has always been excellent. Silverstone will be even more truthful proof of the progress of the SF-23 after the latest updates to the floor, designed to improve balance, race pace consistency and stability in high-traffic corners.

However, there are growing convictions that the Scuderia di Maranello is on the right path in terms of development. As in Canada, also in Austria the Reds showed a constant pace throughout the race, with the exception of a slight drop by Leclerc at the end of the second stint on medium tires, where Alonso was faster on the same tire. Both Ferraris then showed good pace in the third stint on the hards, notoriously the most indigestible at the SF-23, although it should be emphasized that in Austria the hards were the C3s. Finally, the times in the fastest corners of the third sector are among the best of the lot, except for Red Bull. Race pace, hard tires and big corners: three central aspects at Silverstone, the next stop on the calendar and a real great test of the summer Ferrari.