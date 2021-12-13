At the end of a grueling season, it was an external variable that decreed the world champion, personified by the impact of Nicholas Latifi with the barriers five laps from the end and the decision of the stewards to resume the race one lap from the end. The championship necessarily had to decree a winner and a loser, but in the overall balance both protagonists have shown that they deserve the title. Therefore, he does not want to be an understatement for Max Verstappen to call into question the fate on the day the Dutchman celebrates his first world title but, with the balance seen throughout the championship, there was no outcome that was meritocratic. Where for 22 races the merit has not been able to decree a winner, only one episode has been able to do so, waiting for the verdict to be confirmed or overturned by the stewards and the judicial bodies. Although such a reflection may seem indifferent or obvious, it is also the only one that pays the right tribute to the drivers and their respective teams as expressed since the beginning of the year. In any scenario, the defeated faction could have recriminated accidents, breakdowns and penalties to their own detriment, which is why, although the outcome of the championship was influenced by yet another controversial episode, never before has both rivals been like this year. they would have deserved success.

The World Cup represents for Verstappen the official recognition for the mark left in sport despite his still young age. The history of Formula 1 is full of champions who have not received the certification of the world title despite the great contribution given to the discipline. With this in mind, Verstappen’s success becomes a source of satisfaction for any motoring enthusiast. The tears of the Dutchman after the checkered flag give vent to the tension accumulated in the last period, but also reveal the background of a life built to get to this moment, starting from a childhood that is anything but idyllic with the enormous paternal pressure suffered since the days of karts. Situations like these become an opportunity to celebrate the dedication typical of champions, while at the same time instilling the doubt on the border between passion and obsession.

The way in which the success in Abu Dhabi has matured does not detract from Max Verstappen’s seasonal ride, but we cannot overlook the management of the race finale. The willingness of the race management to influence the duel on the track as little as possible was obvious and shared, but the impression is that this desire has turned into a real fear. In the scenario of concluding the Grand Prix under the Safety Car regime, a decision that would have meant awarding the title to Lewis Hamilton, the race management preferred to do everything possible to delegate the issue of the verdict to the track, which represented the best possible scenario. , except that the restart procedure was decidedly unusual. All this led to a duel on the last lap valid for the World title, a dream of any enthusiast and scenario that is unlikely to be repeated, but for the future. it arises spontaneously to ask what decisions it is legitimate to take in the name of free competition and whether in doing so there is a risk of also contravening safety standards, an eventuality that however did not materialize in Abu Dhabi.

Regarding the race weekend, Red Bull has taken a particularly aggressive approach. Never as in this season in which the values ​​on the field have been so balanced, the strategy has not been focused solely on the stops in the race, but has included the preparation of the set-up since Friday. In fact, the Milton Keynes team started off with a high downforce set-up, and then gradually unloaded during the sessions. The lighter rear wing was initially tested by Sergio Perez in FP2 on Friday afternoon, and was then evaluated by Max Verstappen in free practice on Saturday morning and confirmed for qualifying and the race. Red Bull’s strategy was to take advantage of the unloaded set-up to improve the straight-line distance and conquer pole position, making up for the lack of load with the extra grip provided by the new tires on the flying lap. The best top speeds would also have helped to defend the first position in the race in the event of a close combat, thus focusing everything on securing the lead of the race at the start.

The decision to unload the aerodynamics was encouraged by the excellent race pace simulations performed on Friday with a heavier set-up, which instilled further courage in the Red Bull engineers to pursue their strategy. The lower level of downforce the Anglo-Austrian car was equipped with in Abu Dhabi further enhances the exceptional intermediate time recorded in qualifying in the third sector technician, the most driven on the track, testifying once again to the ability of Max Verstappen and the stability of the rear of the RB16B.

However, not everything went according to the team’s plans. At first, a flattening in qualifying of the only set of medium tires available forced Verstappen to qualify for Q3 and then to start the race with the softer compound. Later, in the race the Dutchman lost the lead at the start and was no longer able to keep up with his rival, thanks to the softer tires in the first stint. However, even after the break, Verstappen was unable to deliver the same pace as Hamilton, with the car constantly oversteering due to the low aerodynamics. The Dutchman thus found himself suffering from overheating of the rear tires, accentuated by the pressures raised by 1 psi from Pirelli after Friday to ensure greater reliability on the sharp curbs of the track. Mercedes, on the other hand, appeared to suffer in qualifying, but in the race it was able to express its full potential after overtaking Verstappen at the start, also thanks to the best competitiveness with the harder compounds.

Carlos Sainz and Ferrari complete the podium, after the Scuderia di Maranello had started the weekend with greater difficulty than the approach expressed in the second half of the championship. The Abu Dhabi SF21 was in an aerodynamic configuration that was much more charged than the competition, once again confirming the growth of the power unit since the beginning of the season which has allowed the adoption of different set-ups. Despite the increased downforce, the Rossa particularly suffered from the overheating of the rear tires, criticality that prevented Leclerc in qualifying from improving in the third sector during the last attempt in Q3. Sainz, on the other hand, once again proved his skills in understanding the tires, managing them in the first two sectors in order to make the most of them in the final stretch, an approach confirmed by the Spaniard himself at the end of qualifying. The main flaw in the Ferrari weekend remains the additional stop made with Leclerc in the race during the Virtual Safety Car, which relegated the Monegasque behind a train of cars with little chance of overtaking.

A consideration at the end of the season that has just ended, after a year spent commenting on the technical aspect of the 2021 World Cup, highlighting mechanical components, aerodynamic profiles, numbers and technical aspects in general, apparently aseptic on an emotional level, but with the history of hours and hours of simulations, studies and analyzes resulting from the work of thousands of people. In a year in which the development of single-seaters was severely limited, the teams were the real protagonists, continuing to perfect their cars, unraveling their secrets and refining their set-up to extract maximum potential and prevail over their rivals. With this in mind, the 2021 championship was focused on the human factor, embodied not only by the rivalry between the two drivers, but present everywhere, even in the smallest technical detail.