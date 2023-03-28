Equal formula. It’s not just one of the many sports initiatives – in this case motorsport – born to support gender equality. No, it’s much more. It is a team that has the ambition to race in Formula 1 starting from the 2026 season, taking advantage of one of the two free places on the starting grid of the world champion Circus starting from 2025.

The team, which is now a project in the pipeline, aims to have an equal workforce, i.e. 50/50 divided between men and women who work within it. Currently this project does not have a specified workplace: in fact we are talking about the Gulf area. It is no coincidence that various insiders think that Saudi Arabia is also involved in this project.

Not only that, because one of the leading figures in this Formula Equal is an old acquaintance of the Formula 1 paddock: Craig Pollock.

Pollock, former manager of Jacques Villeneuve, revealed the project today in an interview with CNN, speaking of the ambition to ensure that women have the opportunity to work in Formula 1 and do so in various roles.

Jacques Villeneuve, Craig Pollock, Riccardo Zonta, BAR Photo by: Sutton Images

“Our project has been going on for 4 years and is about building a brand new Formula 1 team, taking into account our ambition to offer and build opportunities and pathways for women with the intent to reach the highest level within the motorsports,” Pollock said.

“The concept and idea was to try and build a 50% male, 50% female Formula 1 team, which is extremely difficult to do if you already have an F1 team. This is much easier for a structure that starts from scratch”.

Among the roles Pollock talks about is also that of pilot. The problem, to date, is that there are no women who have the necessary points to obtain the Superlicense and race in Formula 1.

“I think it would be great to have a female driver. But the reality is that in order to get into the cockpit of a Formula 1 car and race, you need to have a certain number of points on your Superlicence.”

“I can’t put my hand on my heart and say yes, but we’re monitoring the situation very closely. I just hope it’s possible for women to get into Formula 1 and race.”

“But, to be even clearer, it’s not just about women driving a Formula 1 single-seater. It’s a project that concerns the whole team. It concerns all roles, up to the highest ones. We want to have an equal Formula 1 for everyone, even with regard to gender”.

Pollock did not formalize Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the project, but did confirm that there is one of the Gulf countries the team is in talks with to base the team in the Middle East.